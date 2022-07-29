PLB Youth 3

Deacon Serge Dube, a seminarian for the Diocese of Palm Beach, left, with some of the St. Luke contingent at Ave Maria University, where the visitors spent two nights in campus dormitories.

 COURTESY | ST. LUKE PARISH

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Groups of teens from the Diocese of Palm Beach attended youth conferences July 8-10 designed to facilitate real encounters with the living God and reveal to them a church that is youthful, loving and vibrant. Following the events, the teens said eucharistic adoration made the greatest impact on their faith.

“I love the adoration. It hit me pretty hard,” said Melanie Rodriguez, a member of the youth group from St. Luke Parish in Palm Springs who will be a home-schooled senior this year. Her group attended the Ave Maria University youth conference on the campus near Naples. “I’ve gone to adoration before, but it’s not as deep a level as it was over there. And I felt really in the presence of Jesus.”

PLB Youth 2

The group from St. Luke Parish in Palm Springs paused for a photo during their weekend at Ave Maria University July 8-10, 2022.
PLB Youth 1

Members of the group from Sacred Heart Parish in Lake Worth that attended the Franciscan University youth conference in Orlando July 8-10, 2022, gather for a photo.

