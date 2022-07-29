VEN Totus 5

Teens participate in a fire circle as part of the Totus Tuus summer camp at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers July 14, 2022.

BRADENTON  |  The “Totus Tuus” summer camp continues to wow children of all ages.

With six Parishes visited through July 22, 2022, the summer camp has brought hundreds of children and teens closer to the Lord. Recent stops included St. Catherine Parish in Sebring, St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers and St. Joseph Parish in Bradenton.

Children learn about Jesus during a Totus Tuus summer camp on at St. Catherine Parish in Sebring June 29, 2022.
Teens participate in eucharistic adoration during a Totus Tuus summer camp at St. Joseph Parish in Bradenton July 19, 2022.

