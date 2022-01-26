ORLANDO | Quietly tucked away in his office, Coach Mike Gill sits at his desk at Bishop Verot High School waiting to begin an interview with the Florida Catholic.
He has zest for journalism, his prior profession many years ago. But on that day in his office, he highlighted his current profession — 50 years as a teacher and coach at the Fort Myers Catholic school. Gill proudly highlights his many plaques, awards and photos of his friends and family decorating his office walls.
And Gill’s relationship with Verot spans even longer than his 50 years as an educator.
“I’m a product of Bishop Verot High School,” said Gill, who is a member of the school’s class of 1968. “All of the faculty and coaches in the 1960s were Sisters of St. Francis and Irish priests. They are responsible for my formation. Whatever successes I have had in my life, I certainly attribute to them.”
It was because of those experiences at Bishop Verot that Gill dedicated his life to helping the youth mature into responsible adults. “That’s why I’m a teacher, because I so admired the people who came before me and shaped me as a person.”
And that respect is now two-fold. Well-respected. Genuinely liked. Beloved. All three traits and more are what his staff, students and alumni say about Gill. As the Florida Catholic spent a day with Gill, he was constantly hailed with warm greetings from everyone on the campus.
“It’s been a great teaching environment here. I couldn’t be any happier for what I’ve done and the years I’ve invested here. I can’t believe that I’ve spent 50 years of my life teaching at this school,” said Gill, who started working as a teacher in 1972. “All the people who I’ve worked with, worked for, all the local priests have been incredibly supportive. They’ve been terrific in supporting my Catholicism, my family’s Catholicism, the school … it’s just a great, solid Catholic environment.”
Gill teaches woodshop and continues to serve as a coach with the football team. Because of his love for sports, especially football, Gill views them as “life in itself” because “of the camaraderie and fellowship” the sport has to offer the players. The constant challenges players face on the field “is life boiled down into a sport.” Gill teaches his student athletes to prepare themselves for whatever the future may bring them.
“There’s no substitute in whatever sport — just like life — for preparation. If you’re poorly prepared, you going to get clocked,” he said. “In life, it’s the same thing. If you’re not prepared for what you study or what you’re going to do or your profession, you’re not going to be very good.”
Incorporating the Catholic faith to his students is very important to Gill. He said it is important to intertwine lessons of respect and uplifting Christian values as a teacher and as a coach.
“Kids need to treat each other with respect. Social skills,” he said. “You need to make others around you feel like you’re a positive influence.”
While respect and faith have always been part of the classroom, technology has changed the landscape of the classroom. Bishop Verot is a fully integrated 1:1 iPad school with a 4,000 square foot media center. Educators — including Gill — had to adapt with technology, including being certified by Apple. It might have had him jumping through technology hoops, but Gill said his success as an educator is his ability to endure the struggles of life and his ability to adapt accordingly.
“(I) am a better person for (learning how to use technology) and it has helped this school from a technological standpoint in as much that we’re unique,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to work with great administrators.”
Bishop Verot Catholic High School was established in 1962 as Fort Myers Central Catholic High School, and was renamed Bishop Verot in 1964. It had been a part of the Diocese (now Archdiocese) of Miami and then the Diocese of St. Petersburg before becoming a part of the Diocese of Venice when it was established in 1984.
“All those transitions were very challenging for us as a school because everybody changed the rules,” Gill recalled. “But in my case, it made me be very flexible and be able to adjust and change to what was going on.”
Gill is a big believer in Catholic education, and both of his sons attended Bishop Verot. His oldest son is an attorney, now a judge, and his youngest son is a doctor.
“The education that you get at a Catholic high school is so rewarding,” said the grandfather of three. “(The teachers) are so good at teaching kids the difference between right and wrong, and holding them accountable, making them responsible, and hopefully making them good Catholic individuals as they grow. The value of a Catholic high school education is immeasurable, in my opinion because I’ve lived it.”
Although Gill doesn’t have any plans to retire anytime soon, plans to construct new grounds near the football field named in his honor are in the works. However, Gill is a humble man just wanting his students, fellow faculty, and lifelong friends he has made at Bishop Verot “to just remember me.” He said one of the greatest honors he receives is when students return to the school and praise him. Discovering the impression he makes with students is an experience that stuns him.
“When a student graduates here, you remember him or her as they are, as a student. But then you don’t see them for 15 years and they come back as a doctor or a lawyer or they come in with their family and they want to introduce their children to you,” he said. “The positive reinforcement that I get from parents, from students, and alumni is an incredible reward. It is an honor. … I’ve got plaques and trophies (in his office) but nothing is more powerful than to have a former student come and say ‘Hey, you were good.’”
For more information about Bishop Verot Catholic High School, visit https://bvhs.org/.
