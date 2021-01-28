ORLANDO | Is debate a sport?
The Cardinal Newman Debate Team from the Diocese of Palm Beach would definitely take the “affirmative” stance on that argument.
Members attest how the team primes its “athletes” for their professional futures. Bridget O’Neill, a junior who is co-president of the Congressional Debate Team, said her participation on the debate team will provide her ample experience for a career as a successful attorney.
“I am looking to go to law school, so public speaking and argumentative speech is something I will need in the future,” she said. “Debate has allowed me to practice getting my points across in a clear, concise manner, something that is useful across all aspects of life.”
Exercising his mind is a sport Donald Webster flexes on a regular basis. The public forum captain said the team prepares him for the future.
“It allows you to think and speak critically about a wide range of issues,” he said “(It) allows you to be fully involved in topics that other classes might not cover.” With a potential career at the political level, Donald considers “speaking and being able to effectively communicate ideas as something that is of vital importance.”
For the naysayers who criticize debate as an unofficial sport, Webster begs to differ. “It a mental sport,” he said. “Debate day trips are long and grueling. The amount of brain power one has to exert is different from any other activity. You are constantly thinking and reacting and being as mentally dexterous as possible.”
Patricia Smith serves as the team’s coach and is enthusiastic to discuss her flock of intellectuals and how they carry the teachings of Christ during each debate. She concurred with the physicality of the sport.
“The adrenaline before and during a debate causes their heart rates to speed up. Many sweat under the pressure,” she said of the effects under debate. “Students are competing head-to-head with other competitors or teams to earn points in order to rank as high as possible.” Debate teams strive to win state and national championships that “test the skills of debaters. Debate also requires practice and strategy, both of which we do as a team.”
There is a certain respect a member of the debate team must have for the sport. “Students are told not to be too aggressive and to always try to remain as subjective as possible,” Smith said. “The best way to approach a topic is to make a claim and then support it with as much evidence as possible.”
The key to a good debate is to hear all arguments first before responding. “In all debate events, I encourage students to research and understand all aspects of the topic, even the perspective of the opposing side’s argument. Additionally, students are taught to develop out of the box arguments with unique evidence that leaves the competition feeling unprepared and out skilled.”
Thinking on the fly is imperative for these Cardinal Newman debaters. Bridget explained how participants are required to compose arguments and speeches in a “mere few minutes.”
“Your brain (and hand) must have the dexterity to be able to create a clear argument off the cuff in a way that is sophisticated, a task not for the weak of heart,” she added.
Public speaking commonly causes anyone, even seasoned members of the debate team, to feel anxiety before a competition. Smith combats her team’s nerves as any Catholic would.
“We begin with prayer. I remind them to breathe.” If her students have a specific debate that day, she “may remind them to arrange the font on their notes so that it is easier to find their place when they get nervous” and to always “practice, practice, practice!”
For Bridget, she thinks of her teammates as her close kin and “because of that debating feels more comfortable.” As the day to debate arrives, “we practice in front of each other in a mock debate, which really helps prepare for debate day. This is a no judgement zone full of helping hands and encouragement. The comradery exhibited by our team creates a relaxed atmosphere, so by the time we enter a debate, our team has encouraged everyone to relax and do their best.”
As a debate team within a Catholic-focused school, the topics the Cardinal Newman team discuss with other schools do not revolve around religion, although they do incorporate their faith for personal strength. Each time Bridget approaches “a debate topic I try to use the values I learn through Church and school and apply them to the stance I take on the topic.”
“I have learned to construct and defend an argument for either side of the debate” said junior Christian Azqueta, co-president of the public forum debate team. “I utilize this skill to understand the negation to Catholic topics and free myself from biases.”
Donald added most debates are either domestic or geopolitics, and sometimes “bills or resolutions that affect or would affect our daily life. Topics are rarely Catholic-centric.”
Smith expounded on the issue of religion used a debate tool. “Even though the local debate circuit is the Palm Beach Catholic Forensic League, students at these and national debates are instructed to avoid religion as the only defense or support for a topic.” Cardinal Newman also debates non-Catholic schools, too. “Since there are mostly public schools in these circuits there have been topics that go against our Catholic teaching. For these topics and or debates, students are either challenged to debate something they don’t believe/support or simply refrain from engaging in that debate.”
Nonetheless, the team’s Catholic principles are immovable and give them the fuel they need. “Catholic values are crucial to the tournament debate team,” Donald said. “The team prays before each round.”
Bridget emphasized the importance of her Catholic faith as it assists in how she advances towards debating an issue. “The values we learn at Cardinal Newman help us decide how we approach a topic. As Catholics we are taught basic principles of respecting human dignity and helping the poor, topics that we can defend in the political issues presented through debate.”
Christian, who has been a student at Catholic schools since kindergarten, said he incorporates Catholic values in most aspects of his life, and especially in his debate arguments. holds in high regards his history in Catholic faith as a driving force to his success on the team. “I find the principles of Catholic social teaching to be the most logical and effective foundation to any argument, no matter the topic,” he said. “The combination of Catholic social teaching and my own research consistently allows me to deliver irrefutable and ardent off-the-cuff speeches.”