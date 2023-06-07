Troy Carter

Reynold Verret, president of Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, presents U.S. Rep. Troy A. Carter Sr., D-La., with an honorary doctorate May 27, 2023, during the commencement for the College of Arts and Sciences. Carter was the commencement speaker.

 OSV NEWS | COURTESY OF XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA

“Serve God, love your neighbor, give service, press forward and fear only God,” U.S. Rep. Troy A. Carter Sr., D-La., told graduates of Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans May 27 at commencement exercises for the College of Arts and Sciences.

“If we wish to serve God and love our neighbor well, we must manifest our joy in the service we render to him and them. Let us open wide our hearts,” he said, quoting St. Katharine Drexel, foundress of the historically Black Catholic university in New Orleans. Her words are as “true today as they were when she first said them.”

