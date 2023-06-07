Reynold Verret, president of Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, presents U.S. Rep. Troy A. Carter Sr., D-La., with an honorary doctorate May 27, 2023, during the commencement for the College of Arts and Sciences. Carter was the commencement speaker.
“Serve God, love your neighbor, give service, press forward and fear only God,” U.S. Rep. Troy A. Carter Sr., D-La., told graduates of Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans May 27 at commencement exercises for the College of Arts and Sciences.
“If we wish to serve God and love our neighbor well, we must manifest our joy in the service we render to him and them. Let us open wide our hearts,” he said, quoting St. Katharine Drexel, foundress of the historically Black Catholic university in New Orleans. Her words are as “true today as they were when she first said them.”
Xavier was founded in 1925 by Mother Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, a Catholic order she established to serve African Americans and other racial minorities. It is the only Catholic institution among the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).
The saint, who was an American-born citizen of European descent, was an heiress to a banking fortune but chose religious life and used her inheritance to advocate for those in poverty and to champion the needs of Native Americans and Black Americans.
“Your generation has an incredible opportunity to chart a better course for our world. You must fight bigotry, racism, sexism and the pure hatred that is on the rise in our country,” Carter said.
A 1986 graduate of Xavier, he represents Louisiana’s 2nd District. Besides several House committee assignments, he also serves as the second vice president of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Carter asked the graduates to keep “a few things in mind” while charting their course and “shaping the way society evolves.”
“(H)ave a spirit of inclusion,” to love and respect others, to “embrace diversity, inclusion and equality regardless of your party affiliation, your race, your religion, your creed. None of that matters.”
“You see, God created one race of people and we fools created the rest,” he continued. “God created a human race and we’ve got to learn to love what God made. ... Be kind to this earth. We only have one. Move this world in (the) direction that best sustains our environment. Be kind to each other. Talk more to each other and less about each other, and last but not least, give back. To (whom) much is given, much is required.”
Carter noted that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said life’s “most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others.”
“As you build your future, build good character, build love into this world, give back to communities and live your life in a way that encourages others to do well,” he added. “Pay it forward, help someone that you don’t even know and tell no one of it. Do good things, (count) your blessings (and) thank those who help you along. ... We’re all products of someone’s kindness, in someone’s prayers, and I will tell you that I am the product of a lot of prayers ... a lot of forgiveness.”
He recalled how hard his mother worked to raise him and his five siblings alone and her “incredible sacrifices.” Carter reminded the graduates that their parents, too, have made many sacrifices and that, like them, they must be “that next generation of people who make sacrifices for others, not just yourselves.”
“Remember life is not a spectator sport,” he said, “You must participate. You have to live out loud, so go forth and go forth boldly make your mark on this world. The future is bright because of you, 2023 Xavier University graduates. I know you will do great things.”
At Boston College’s Alumni Stadium May 22, the people of Ukraine were on the mind of the commencement speaker, Oksana Markarova, who is that nation’s ambassador to the United States. Russia’s war against her country, which it began with its Feb. 24, 2022, invasion, rages on.
“Freedom is not a given. Opportunities are not a given. Democracy is not a given,” Markarova told the graduates. “We all have many battles to fight in, many obstacles to overcome, many challenges to see through. Where will we get the strength? In our responsibility to take action for what we love.”
“Choose to do that, and in that moment, you will become truly extraordinary,” she added.
In Connecticut, at Jesuit-run Fairfield University, this year’s undergraduate commencement speaker and recipient of an honorary doctor of laws degree was Marcela Orvañanos de Rovzar, founder of several social and humanitarian organizations in Mexico and the U.S. She urged the graduates “to dream beyond what seems reasonable or even possible.”
Orvañanos de Rovzar asked them to take a measure of the opportunities they have been given and decide today that they “will not forget or ignore or disdain those who do not have the opportunities to build and share with their loved ones a dignified, secure and hope-filled life.”
She also asked that they remember we all make mistakes, “but we learn so much from them and this is what allows us to grow. We learn how to do things better, how to improve. Sometimes we even learn how to let things go.”
