Susan Powell, a teacher at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, left, stands with Bella Rogers, class of 2021, and Charlie Budreau, class of 2019, in the school gym in mid-May. The students thanked Powell for teaching CPR.
SARASOTA | How many of you can say that you were able to apply what you learned in high school, and it saved a life?
Bella Rogers, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School class of 2021, took the required HOPE class with teacher Susan Powell during her freshman year. In the class, Powell taught CPR techniques in addition to the required curriculum.
During Valentine’s Day weekend 2022, Rogers, who is studying at Florida State University, was visited by Charlie Budreau, a 2019 graduate of Mooney. Unexpectedly, Budreau suffered cardiac arrest due to undiagnosed genetic heart disease (ARVD).
Rogers didn’t hesitate and recalled the knowledge she learned in freshman year at Mooney to help save Budreau’s life.
In gratitude, both alum visited Mooney in May to thank Powell for teaching CPR.
“If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have had any idea what I was doing in that situation. It is the only time I have learned to do CPR and it was while I was at Mooney,” Rogers said to Powell.
“Cardinal Mooney is proud to have teachers like Powell who understand the importance of teaching real-life skills to students,” said Principal Ben Hopper.
