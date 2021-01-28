Editor’s note: The following article is by Katelyn Eichholtz, a Catholic school alumni and a science teacher at All Saints School in Sunrise, located in the Archdiocese of Miami.
SUNRISE | If you asked most educators in 2020 how they were managing, you probably heard the words “this is not what I signed up for.”
However, for Diana Guzman, a kindergarten teacher at All Saints School, this unforeseen and bizarre reality that the rest of us teachers are living is exactly what she signed up for.
Though she could not have expected to be catapulted into this “new normal” at the hands of COVID-19, she has always been exceptional at something many of us struggle with: adaptability.
For many teachers, the abrupt and seemingly ever-changing employment of virtual learning platforms in schools has felt like an incredible upheaval of our sense of normalcy and a disturbance to the comfort of our everyday environments. Guzman would most likely concur with this statement. Students, on the other hand, especially those in the older grades, are enjoying the ability to remain home and seem to be maneuvering the online platforms with little difficulty.
Yet, in the transition to distance learning, one very important question was posed in countless faculty meetings: How will young students be successful in this learning environment?
As a student teacher, I completed my internship under the supervision and guidance of Guzman. She modeled instructional techniques, behavioral redirection, and hands-on learning strategies. She adapted her classroom environment and procedures to fit the needs of her student-teacher, which truly showed her willingness to embrace change.
One of the many projects we worked on together was a unit on jobs in the community, with the essential question: What kinds of work do people do? We read stories, had parent volunteers come for Q & A sessions with students, and took field trips to locations such as fire and police stations, a veterinary clinic, and a pizza restaurant.
But, in times such as these, Guzman had to consider ways in which this typically exciting and engaging unit could be translated to an online platform. Coming and going from campus is no longer an option, along with allowing visitors in the classrooms. As such, Guzman needed to put her creativity to the test. The result: an entirely virtual adaptation.
This year, the students read Pizza at Sally’s by Monica Wellington, took a virtual field trip to a pizzeria, conducted a live Q & A session with a pizza chef via Zoom, and made their own individual pizzas at home and in the classroom using Lunchables pre-packaged kits.
First, the class visited Peace A Pizza Pizzeria in Boca Raton through a pre-recorded trip via PBS KidVision. The virtual field trip was followed by a Zoom Q & A session with Nick Nasca from Jacaranda Pizzeria. The children learned about the ingredients and tools needed to make pizza. After their Q & A session, each student was able to become a chef and prepare a personal cheese pizza. When asked why she felt it was important to adapt this lesson, rather than to find a much easier, toned down version, Guzman said, “You know me, my goal is to instill a love of learning so the students will always have a sense of curiosity and wonder while they learn about the world around them and become lifelong learners like myself. Kindergarten is an age where hands-on and real-world experiences are so important. We’re not letting COVID-19 stop us from instilling that love of learning.”
This willingness to acclimate is something of great value, especially in unprecedented times. Guzman’s love for education, devotion to her students, and open-minded view on the malleable nature of instructional methods truly enable her to grow as a professional, as well as help her students flourish as learners.
“Teachers who have a growth mindset are successful in any environment because they have the ability to understand the importance of meeting student needs in various ways and adapting in various learning environments,” said Kristen Whiting, principal at All Saints. “They simply understand the importance of flexibility and that, as a teacher, you constantly need to adjust and grow.”
While many teachers continue to struggle to make peace with the fact that education is changing, Guzman has already jumped in, making the unfamiliar the new familiar. She has accepted the challenge and succeeded in many ways. Although she did not “sign up” to teach online, she knew when she became a teacher in 2004 that what worked then would not work forever and, in acknowledging this, she allowed herself to be molded into an educator who does what she sets out to do: instill a love of learning.