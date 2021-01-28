LAKELAND | Schools are celebrating Catholic Schools Week showing off their best of everything, so the Florida Catholic Media thought it most fitting to showcase teachers, essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
We randomly selected three educators from one school in the heart of the Diocese of Orlando. The educators have varied experience, but all have excellent skills and a passion for teaching.
FOUR DECADES
Diane Skalski is approaching her 40th year of teaching and celebrating 25 years at Santa Fe High in Lakeland.
“I love my job,” she said. “I love my school and being with the students.”
A product of Catholic schools, Skalski is an example of finding a shining light in what has been a dark and difficult year for all. A resident of Clearwater, Skalski wakes up at 4 a.m. every morning to get ready and out the door to begin her 60-mile trek of open road to get to what she describes as her “school family.”
“I leave early and the drive is not bad,” she explained about her long trip. She listens to music or an audiobook to pass the time.
Skalski, 64, teaches history, geography and government and serves as registrar at Santa Fe that serves 375 students from the Polk County area. Retirement is not anywhere on her charts any time soon.
“I would get bored,” said the outgoing and energetic woman, who loves to travel the world and take photos of the exotic destinations she visits.
She also enjoys staying on top of the news, reading and being there for her students urging them and their parents to reach out to her when they need help.
“Teaching is not an easy profession,” she said. “I love it. This year has been harder. There is a little more work. There is a lot of preparation.”
The academic year is one for the history books. In the spring the pandemic shut down schools across the country. Then, this fall, the opening of school was delayed but started late in August. Santa Fe went hybrid with some students coming back to campus and others remaining at home online.
Beforehand, teachers prepared for transitions to hybrid teaching attending webinars, sharing information and perfecting ways of teaching to best instruct in-person and remote students at the same time.
“I am a history teacher and have talked about the Black Death in 1340 in Europe,” said Skalski about the deadly pandemic that resulted in 200 million deaths. “I didn’t think I would be living in a pandemic. “This will be a time we don’t forget.”
Skalski said she never felt uncomfortable coming back to teach inside the school. She turns 65 in May joining the vulnerable age group at higher risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19.
“I felt safe going back because of all the preparations made by the school,” she said. “My classes are small. We are spread out. There are temperature checks and contact tracing.”
Precautions have included social distancing, hand washing and the wearing of masks. Lunch time is in shifts. Kids pretty much stick to themselves not hanging out with others.
“I like interaction, having the kids in front of me,” she said. “I love being in the classroom. I like getting to know the students. I like seeing them at lunch. Kids text me all the time asking questions. I will respond.”
Typically, her classes consist of 10 to 22 students. Sessions normally include one or two students at home, but that number fluctuates. Students are asked to remain home if they are feeling sick, test positive for the virus or come in contact with someone with COVID-19.
Skalski doesn’t have the interaction with her distance learners that she enjoys. “I have never met some of the students working from home,” she said. She explained that distance learning also presents the challenge of getting remote students motivated to do their school work.
This year, Skalski has also been challenged a time or two when students wanted to talk and know about history in making with the election, the electoral college vote, protest at the Capitol and inauguration. She handles difficult news discussions by the book.
Her students were most interested in talking about the election. Her approach was simple and direct covering the process, policies and procedures and how the system works as a government as opposed to expressing political opinions.
“I teach factual information. I try not to take sides,” she explained.
When asked about the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January when a mob broke into the building as Congress worked, she turned the discussion into a reminder. “I said peaceful protesting is your constitutional right but when you cross the line people can die. People died that day. The Capitol was breached.”
When asked about any special moments of the year, Skalski said that every day is a blessing to her even though anything could happen in a snap of a finger these days.
“I love what I do. I love being in the classroom. I love being with my students,” said Skalski.
She is looking ahead and forward to spending time with her kids when they can all get together again and enjoy school gatherings and events which are all on hold.
“I feel bad for the students,” Skalski said. “They are missing out on their events. Your heart aches for some of these kids.”
NEWCOMER
Alex Xanthakis thought he was prepared for his first year as an educator, but he found out that the skill required for teaching on the frontline of a pandemic is know-how not found in college textbooks.
“The greatest challenges related to teaching during the pandemic is having to keep tabs in a million different places,” said Xanthakis, an English teacher at Santa Fe.
“Questions come from all directions,” he explained about hybrid teaching, something that he was not expecting when he visioned the idea of teaching students in a classroom.
Getting familiar with the school, learning the basics of the job and becoming familiar with the students are some of the usual challenges that come with being a first-year teacher. “There is an advantage of having everyone in front of you.”
This unusual year, new teachers as well as experienced ones are mastering “pandemic teaching 101.” Students are at school now sitting in front of teachers in the classroom and also online with their faces projected on a large screen.
“I am constantly multitasking,” said Xanthakis regularly keeping an eye on those students zooming in and tabs on the students sitting before him. He lectures and types what he saying at the same time. He messages his remote students answering any questions they have and is attentive to the students at a distance sitting around the classroom.
Xanthakis is a native of Rhode Island. He attended public school in kindergarten to sixth grade and Catholic middle and high schools. After graduating high school, he attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in literature.
His original plan was to pursue a career as a sports journalist. He has dabbled in sports writing producing text for websites. With the pandemic of 2020, the job market crumbled. After graduation he sent out some resumes. One thing led to another, and he landed a job at Santa Fe, where he teaches both English and creative writing to sophomores, juniors and seniors.
“I really like teaching the subjects,” he said. “I always liked reading and creative writing,” said the young man, who enjoys running and pursued basketball and lacrosse in school.
How does he like the Sunshine State? “It is really nice to be able to go outside in the winter,” he said.
The first-year teacher is not anxious or hesitant about working inside a classroom with the virus still emerging all around. He was just in his own classrooms a year ago finishing up college.
He said he enjoys being with the students, and is attempting to build relationships with them. Going above and beyond, he continuously observes and assess his student’s academic capabilities to know how to better challenge them.
His days start early. “I get to school about 7:15 a.m. School starts at 7:40 a.m. I have all seniors my first period. I get there before they do and have coffee.”
His morning and afternoon classes vary in size. The first morning session is his smallest class with 18 students. His largest class has 27 youngsters. Typically up to five students zoom in from home during classes.
“There is no group work,” he said. “It was a hallmark of my education.”
Xanthakis didn’t expect the amount of time it takes for him to plan, read and grade papers and keep up with all the school matters. Hybrid teaching methods and preparation also require a great deal of orchestrating to make them work.
“I had no idea,” he said. “Correcting papers takes a lot longer than I thought it would take.”
Teachers also have to stay informed and be prepared to answer the tough topics that come up from time to time. The news has been relentless this year as the country struggles with the pandemic, economy, unrest and landmark election.
“Discussions of the election came up in some of the classes,” Xanthakis said. “We talked through it — who and why with an emphasis on understanding both sides, he said about remaining neutral and using discussions as a time to communicate values. … The emphasis was on understanding and not hating the other side.”
As far as highlights of his year, Xanthakis says he is enjoying getting to know the students and the teachers who have formed a camaraderie as they all go through the same struggles together.
Xanthakis’ youth, energy and relatability have made him a hit with the teachers and students alike. “I was in high school myself just five years ago,” he said.
School leaders are also impressed with the first-year teacher making high marks for meeting all the challenges of teaching during a pandemic, which is no small feat. “Alex caught on right away and did really well,” said one school administrator.
EXPERIENCED ADMINISTRATOR
Glenda Pierce came to Santa Fe High School right out of college, fell in love with the school community and never left.
“That was 27 years ago,” she said. “It was my first job. Why would I leave. Santa Fe is the best. I am very blessed.”
Pierce, head of school, is a native of Missouri, but may be considered a native Floridian by many. Her parents moved to Lakeland when she was only 10-months-old.
“I have lived in Lakeland since I was a baby. It is a nice town. The downtown is beautiful. There are a lot of restaurants. There are a lot of good people,” she said.
Pierce studied at the University of South Florida in Tampa where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social science education and a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Equipped with her degrees and eager to get started, she never imagined that her work in a school would take off like it did. During her tenure, this educator taught in middle school and then, transitioned into high school teaching. She served as assistant principal, dean and acting principal. On the sport’s field, she coached softball. She served as academic team instructor, and even directed the cheerleading squad and showed up at games to cheer on the Eagles.
“I tell people if you work for a small school, be prepared to take on different jobs.”
In the time she has been at Santa Fe, Pierce has definitely been part of change, but also seen growth. “When I started there were 180 students in 7-12th grades. Today, we have 375 students. We don’t have middle school any more. The enrollment keeps going up, and we are much more diverse.”
For Pierce, the bright spot of her job is when she is in the classroom with her juniors and seniors teaching psychology. The classroom is where she feels most at home.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” Pierce shared. She then, reflected on her school days and her role model teachers who inspired her to begin thinking about a teaching career.
“They were organized and cheerful even if there was a problem,” she said. “They knew how to handle situations and interact with the students.”
How is she handling the difficult school year through the pandemic and all the challenges involved keeping the school open and students and faculty and staff safe and sound?
“Honestly, I had nightmares about coming back to school. Enforcing the distancing, the masks. The day came, and it was so easy.
“The kids went straight to class. They are great about wearing the masks. It is better than I ever imagined.”
Pierce says that nearly 20 percent of students chose to remain home and are virtually learning. “We came back to be a hybrid school,” she said. “It is a lot of extra preparation and work. We are trying different things.”
Pierce praised the school’s team of educators. “I have to say they have been very willing to do anything. It is more work for them. They have been very cooperative. They are so helpful to each other. I know they are tired. We are very lucky to have them.”
The challenges have been great during this pandemic year coupled with the chaos going on in the country.
Pierce said Santa Fe School “hasn’t had any issues” beyond the trials of the school day, but she keeps informed on what is going on around the country.
“I found articles and passed them along. We integrate top topics into the classroom,” she said adding that the subject discussions provide a teachable moment to give lessons on topics including “social justice and immorality” in keeping with the school’s mission: helping each student develop fully as a child of God.
Pierce said a highlight of the year for her overshadowing all that is going on with the pandemic and in the world is “just having the kids here,” she said. “It is a joy to see them.”
The teacher says she is praying for the end of the pandemic when her school can get back to normal, and she can hear the students laughing and watch them mingling and having a good time.
“Hopefully next year it will be different,” she said. “The sad thing is the kids are quiet. With the distancing, they don’t have the interaction. They have lost everything. There are no events.
“I am hoping in the fall that things will be different,” said a hopeful teacher who doesn’t want any student to go through another pandemic year and miss out on the heydays of their youth.