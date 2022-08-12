VENICE |  The first day for Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Venice was Aug. 8, 2022, and encompassed the usual mix of excitement, tears (from both children and parents) and reunions among friends.

VEN first day 2

Two girls hug upon seeing each other on the first day back at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice Aug. 8, 2022.

“Love you!” “Miss you already!” “One more hug!” “Have a great day!” “Have fun!”

VEN first day 6

Morning prayer is held on the first day at St. John Neumann Catholic School in Naples Aug. 9, 2022.

