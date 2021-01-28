ORLANDO | When vacant of its students, school gymnasiums resonate with a perfect quietness, a peaceful tranquility only physical education centers offer.
Yet, without its students, its purpose to provide children a safe environment to enjoy their activities is lost.
As some children returned to schools, the coronavirus prompted concerns: How will the teachers maintain a clean environment? Are students able to learn virtually? Will the students feel safe?
But teachers and administrators find a way. Dedicated teachers have adapted and developed a well-working system that incorporates proper safety protocols while still entertaining the students. Take the example of St. Ann School in West Palm Beach, where the school gymnasium opens it doors to students — clad in facemasks as they gallop inside, shouting, jumping, enthusiastic for their designated time away from science and math. Student are well aware their time in the gym allows them to bond with their friends, enjoy a getaway from academics, and partake in a safely helmed class navigated by a veteran teacher. Florida Catholic Media visited St. Ann Catholic School in early January to discover how seasoned athletic director Mary Romero keeps her students interested in learning and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharing the gymnasium with the music department, Romero spends a good amount of her time cleaning and prepping for each new class. From the moment her students walked through the gym doors, Romero led them into a spotless gym, sanitized from any possibility of germs. Before she would launch a basketball to a student, Romero sprayed each one with disinfectant.
Students wore masks without complaint, never removing them the entire time. Leading by example, Romero donned hers as well, raising her voice loudly over the barrage of hoots and hollers and bursts of basketballs pounding the hard wood floor. When each class finished, Romero lined her readied students by the door and provided hand sanitizers to each child before parading them back to the main building. Nothing was left to chance.
Romero, who has been at St. Ann Catholic School in the Diocese of Palm Beach for five years, takes her teaching profession very seriously and with genuine enjoyment. However, the past year ushered in more concerns than providing an engaging hour for students to run through obstacle courses and play kickball. Romero, the captain of her gymnasium ship, doesn’t allow doubt nor fear upon her vessel, pushes forward and adapts to any guidelines, always eager to teach her students.
For her afternoon classes, Romero gathered her first graders and began with a socially distanced activity. “I have them sit in a grid six feet apart from everyone,” said the Florida Atlantic University alumni. She quickly had them stretch and do jumping jacks, prepping them for their games.
“Facemasks must be worn all the time in the gym. If they need a break, they can take it off, but they must let me know first.” When Romero schedules activities outside, “they can take the facemask off if they are socially distanced,” she said. “If they are near someone talking then they need to have the facemasks on. It was more difficult for the older ones to adapt (to wearing facemasks)” but they have accepted them now as regular routine.
Keeping children socially distanced from each other is not an easy task. With the help of a classroom assistant to aid in the proper managing of kids, Romero can focus on safety protocols. Romero uses the dozens of lines on the gym floor to establish a safely distanced section from other students. Her students are adapting “very well.”
“We do a lot of breaks during class. They get tired of wearing the masks,” she said adding water breaks are used often. “They adapted better than I thought they would...I don’t have any issues with them at all wearing their masks. Overall, they do a really good job at adapting to all the changes and demands placed upon them.”
Romero ensured parents she has everything under control while their children are under her supervision. Romero wants parents to know that cleanliness is mandatory in her gym.
“We sent out a health plan COVID guideline before school started and I think the parents were pretty comfortable with them…(the students) were welcome and do full schooling instead. We sanitize our hands all the time,” she said, noting that she prefers wipes to the spray. “I sanitize the equipment with bleach wipes. I feel like we are taking so many precautions…bleach wipes help a lot.”
Until the pandemic subsides, Romero has been creating a variety of new activities — both online and in class — that provides safety and continues enjoyment. “(Unfortunately,) a lot of the games the children really love I am not able to do.
“but they have adapted to the games that we are doing now. They’ve done a really good job at going with the flow and learning new things. And teaching-wise, I had to do research on new games and brainstorm games on my own that work with the COVID guidelines.” Although sports have been discontinued for now, Romero hopes they will be reinstated as soon as possible because “the students really look forward to those after school activities.”
Fortunately, online resources offer a wealth of ideas for new games. While it was challenging for Romero to adapt to this altered version of teaching at first, now she feels comfortable in school and developing virtual courses, too.
“I’ve had to change my system up. I limit group sizes and I’ve had to eliminate games” along with developing new activities that don’t put her students at risk.
Maintaining an interesting virtual counterpart for her physical education class is an ongoing venture she has prepared for already. She uses Google Classroom, but does not live stream. Yet, she finds interactive games for her online students with “superhero themes, like Avengers, as well as Disney and Troll workouts. It is cool that YouTube has been able to adapt for them.”
Her virtual students have the options to do the assignments Romero suggests or work out on their own.“So, if they like doing horseback riding, swimming, anything like that they are welcome to do that as long as they are getting exercise. I like to say be fit your way.”
The last year has altered the entire teaching profession immensely. While she acknowledges that families with “high-risk kids” are smart to utilize distance learning, Romero admits misses having all her students “in one spot and being able to see them.”
“I’m glad to be back, thankful,” she said, crediting that a higher power has helped her along the way. Relying on her faith and how the Lord doesn’t give her more than she could handle allows Romero to get through the hard times. “God has a plan for everything. Trust in what the future holds.”