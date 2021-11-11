DELAND | The Diocese of Orlando welcomes two consecrated women religious who are serving in DeLand. Below are brief biographies of the sisters, both members of the Missionary Sisters of the Holy Family congregation.
Sister Magdalena Grymuza
Sister Grymuza is the vocations director for her order and teaches second grade at St. Peter Catholic School in DeLand. Prior to teaching at St. Peter, she served as a youth minister in Illinois and as campus minister at Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois.
Sister Grymuza grew up in southeastern Poland. St. John Paul II was a professor at the Catholic University of Lublin where she briefly attended. He continues to have a great impact on her spiritual life.
“He is my favorite patron,” she said. “I love him and I think I can always learn new things from him because he is so deep in his teachings.”
She was nearly 20 years old when she entered the novitiate. She left college before finishing her first year because she desired to serve through missionary work to spread the love of God. She wanted to help those most in need recognize God’s love because life is so short.
By becoming a religious sister, Sister Grymuza desired unity with her community and with the Lord. She said that unity was missing from her family, so she was attracted to becoming a Missionary Sister of the Holy Family after she learned they worked with the unity of families and communities in parishes. Through her vocation, she has received great happiness from serving the Lord.
“My vocation is a constant gift for me,” Sister Grymuza said. “The fact that I can live with Him in one house, that He is present in the Blessed Sacrament and I can carry Him to the people around me and work for Him brings me so much joy. I am grateful and praying for all those who are looking for their vocation, that they may find the same joy I found.”
Sister Beata Fiedorczuk
Sister Fiedorczuk teaches religion to middle schoolers at St. Peter Catholic School in DeLand. She discerned the religious life at the age of 16 and 17. A native of Bialystok, Poland, the town hosts five convents of her religious congregation. Yet, she was not really exposed to them.
God graced her with the sign of discerning religious life through her twin sister. One day her sister brought some food to the center where the religious sisters tended to the poor children in the community.
“The sisters thanked her, and she brought a holy card with the mother foundress and their holy prayer and I found out (who) our (religious) sisters are,” Sister Fiedorczuk said. “One of my friends, who didn’t know I was discerning, invited me to a meeting with the [religious] sisters in the convent.”
She was attracted to the simplicity and the joy of the religious sisters as well as the silence she experienced when visiting the convent for the first time. Sister Fiedorczuk encourages those who are discerning religious life to be not afraid.
“It’s worth it,” she said. “It is a beautiful, beautiful blessing and the biggest gift I could have received in my life – to be the bride of Christ. It’s just beautiful to live in the intimate relationship with Jesus. If you feel God calling in your heart, please keep discerning and have courage. Give your fear to the Lord with your whole heart because it’s worth it. I assure you; you will be happy and I also promise you my prayers.”
