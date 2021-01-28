ORLANDO | When Tonya Peters thinks about this school year, her first thought is how very blessed she is.
Despite the pandemic creating so many challenges for educators, the principal of St. Charles Borromeo School in Port Charlotte has seen her faculty of teachers and administrators take the challenge head on, never abandoning the mission of their ministry as Catholic educators. The safety protocols offered by the Diocese of Venice served as a foundation that made the educators feel safe, and likewise the parents of the students.
Every one of my teachers wanted to be back on campus,” said the principal who has served at the helm of the school for the past seven years. “Saftety protocols are in place, and their commitment to Catholic education is huge,” she said. “What we do here, we do it like a family.”
This is the 60th academic year the school has opened its doors. In celebration of the milestone anniversary, the school’s Facebook page posts “Throwback Thursday” photos and vignettes. Two particular posts focused on two longtime educators, including Kim Smith, who keeps finding her way back to St. Charles. She first stepped on the campus as a first grader in 1967 and graduated as an eighth grader in 1975. After earning both a bachelor’s and a master’s degrees at Barry University, she returned to her alma mater as a pre-kindergarten teacher in 2000.
In 2007, Smith left the school to teach at North Fort Myers Academy of Arts, which she regarded as a wonderful experience. She even was honored with the Lee County’s Golden Apple Teacher award in 2011. Yet, after 13 years, she felt drawn once again to the St. Charles campus. Before winter break at 2019, Smith had a meeting with Peters about a drama program Smith offered. She noticed the principal looked worried. Concerned, Smith asked Peters if there was anything she could do for her.
“She said, ‘Yes, one of my teachers is retiring, and you could tell me you would teach kindergarten,’” Smith recalled, who might have shocked the principal with her answer. “I said, ‘Draw me up a contract.’”
And with that,Smith returned to St. Charles January 2020, mid-year for the 2019-2020 academic year. Little did she, or anyone else know the challenges that would face the educators come April and the COVID pandemic. It was a big challenge for the 20-year teaching veteran to be away from her students. But during the months of virual learning, Smith embarked on her “181 miles of smiles,” where she went to the homes of all her students and delivered a package of learning tools. Eventhough she could only stand at the edge of the driveways, seeing her kids in person was a huge thing for her, the students and the parents.
“I love to have kids in front of me, and I love kindergarteners. When they get something, it’s like a light goes off in their head, and with virtual learning, we missed ‘a-ha’ moments,” she said.
While the students did miss on that critical bonding in the classroom, Smith said she and the first-grade teacher were both pleased on how dedicated the students were during virtual learning.
“There were some gaps in learning, but they have pushed through,” Smith said, glad she is able to see her past kindergarteners as well as her present students. “Those kids worked very hard and stayed on task. They rose to the occasion, and worked to their potential.”
One of those kindergarteners who is now a first grader is Smith’s own granddaughter. “It’s so awesome to be at the school now where my grandkids are in first grade and pre-K,” Smith wrote in her Facebook reflection. “One of my favorite memories was when I started teaching in 2000. Mrs. Hencher, who was my teacher when I attended St. Charles, actually met me in the parking lot, threw her arms around me, gave me a big hug, and said welcome home! St. Charles has always been more like a family, connected through faith and learning. This has always been my philosophy about my classroom. We are definitely a family.”
Another ‘Throwback Thursday” post focused on Judy Dickinson, who has been a part of the St. Charles Borromeo family since 1991. She began as an art teacher, but has taken other roles, including media specialist, assistant principal, school counselor, resource coordinator, testing coordinator, director of student support services, and acting-principal for three years in the Venice Diocese Schools for Students with Exceptional Needs.
“I have tremendous respect for Catholic education,” Dickinson wrote in the post. “In order to be successful in this world, not only do you need a strong academic background, but you need to be emotionally grounded in your faith in God.”