St. Don Bosco founded the Salesians for men in 1859 in Italy. The Salesian Sisters, formally Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, were organized in 1872 by St. Bosco and St. Mary Mazzarello to help carry out the Salesian mission aimed at evangelizing and educating young people for life.
Salesian Sisters minister in 97 different countries and are by far the largest women’s religious institute with nearly 11,500 religious.
Missionary sisters first came to the United States in 1908, and Florida Catholic stories trace them back to 1933, when the Diocese of St. Augustine initially encompassed the entire state. The Salesian missionaries served St. Joseph School in West Tampa and Most Holy Name School in Ybor City. The sisters used an old tobacco factor for living quarters until a convent was built for them.
Today, South Florida is served by five Salesians in Tampa, four religious in Venice and four sisters work in Miami.
All are asked to pray for the Salesian Sisters as they carry out their mission of service and as they bring God’s children to the Lord.
