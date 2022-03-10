ORLANDO | Does human trafficking infiltrate products you have in your home or office?
Christine Commerce, coordinator of the Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force for Catholic Charities of Central Florida, said most likely, yes.
Human trafficking is prominent throughout the world for its forced labor. From the development of smartphones, nail salons, clothing stores, chocolate production and many more, victims have found themselves enslaved making consumer products.
“Most likely you have slaves working for you,” said Commerce during a Zoom conference focusing on fostering awareness and understanding of what is human trafficking.
She said plethora of daily products society uses guilt-free, not realizing who made the product. “Take a look at some of the products you buy and start thinking about some of the ways that you can change the ways you purchase those products.”
Commerce used the chocolate industry as a prime example of labor slavery, including child labor. “We have kids working in the cocoa industry, swinging machetes, working in unsafe conditions. Some are lured away from their families with a simple promise of a bicycle that they will never see,” Commerce said. “They’re often working 12 hours a day, given nothing but bananas and yams to eat. They never even get to taste the chocolate they work so hard for.”
Physical abuse is also typical for these children. If they don’t perform their work properly or try to escape, they are beaten.
The website slaveryfootprint.org was founded in 2011 and headquartered in Oakland, California, it works to engage individuals, groups and businesses to build awareness for and create action against modern-day slavery. The site includes a quiz where visitors evaluate what items are in their home and how many “slaves they have” who had made the production and sale of those products possible.
Commerce said it is important to look for Fair Trade products. “Buy fair trade chocolate and buy fair trade coffee. That is where these workers are paid a fair wage. There is a lot more regulation.”
But can one person make a difference? Commerce used the biblical tale of David and Goliath to answer that question. “David was one small person, and he chose to step up out of his comfort zone. He chose five stones to beat Goliath,” she said. “I’m going to ask you to think about five products and change the way that you purchase those products…It’s because of us that changes happen.”
