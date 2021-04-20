cq5dam-1.thumbnail.cropped.1500.844.jpeg

The Hail Mary (© Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana)

The Hail Mary

 

Hail, Mary, full of grace,
the Lord is with thee.
Blessed art thou amongst women
and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.
Holy Mary, Mother of God,
pray for us sinners,
now and at the hour of our death. 
Amen.