St. Joan of Arc School in Boca Raton marked its 4th Annual STREAM Day, March 31, 2020. Students traveled to different STREAM-themed activities in the Sports Arena, main school building, the Palm Court and field. On the field, there was a Mentos-Coke experiment and a Math relay where students had to run to the numbered cone that solved the problem. In the gym, students completed an egg activity filled with religious items that retold the story of Easter. On the Palm Court, students participated in various stations such as designing eggs with colored salt and making oceans with blue gelatin, Nerds for the seafloor, complete with Swedish Fish candies. In the classrooms, students engineered towers with red cups, crafted cars with popsicle sticks and bottle caps, and made their own pendulum swing. The day was filled with hands-on experiments, Kahoot! challenges, robotics and drone demonstrations and beautiful arts and crafts. Virtual learners were able to watch the demonstrations and complete some of the activities at home. (COURTESY)