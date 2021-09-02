This versatile and high-performing native ad style conforms to any space or any device where it is displayed, so it has a different appearance on desktop and mobile devices. Since the content of the ad is designed to flow naturally with the surrounding article text, it requires no special graphic design, just a landscape-oriented photo. This style is most effective when the image is eye-catching, the headline and body text are compelling.
Availability: Article ad slots on all websites, Home Center Banner, and Left Sidebar & Latest ad slots.
Requirements:
• Headline: Maximum 50 characters, including spaces.
• Body Text: Maximum 50 words
• Max image file size 256k
• Image: Landscape orientation, no text overlay
• Company Name
• Target URL
