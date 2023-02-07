It is a national movement where Catholic churches across the country focus on the needs of vulnerable women and their children," explained Kat Talalas, assistant director for pro-life communication at the USCCB. "We have 17,000 parishes in the U.S. Everyone in the parish should know where to refer and how to help a pregnant woman in need."

All of the resources necessary for parishes to implement the process of "walking in the shoes" of local pregnant and parenting women in need are available for free download on the website, walkingwithmoms.com, and include: tools such as an introductory webinar, inventory of local resources, bulletin inserts, a parish action guide and a sample timeline; ideas for improving parish responses; prayers for building a culture of life and a civilization of love; and reflections on the teachings of “Evangelium Vitae” and Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation “Evangelii Gaudium” ("The Joy of the Gospel") and his encyclical "Laudato Si'" ("On Care for Our Common Home."

