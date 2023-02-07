It is a national movement where Catholic churches across the country focus on the needs of vulnerable women and their children," explained Kat Talalas, assistant director for pro-life communication at the USCCB. "We have 17,000 parishes in the U.S. Everyone in the parish should know where to refer and how to help a pregnant woman in need."
All of the resources necessary for parishes to implement the process of "walking in the shoes" of local pregnant and parenting women in need are available for free download on the website, walkingwithmoms.com, and include: tools such as an introductory webinar, inventory of local resources, bulletin inserts, a parish action guide and a sample timeline; ideas for improving parish responses; prayers for building a culture of life and a civilization of love; and reflections on the teachings of “Evangelium Vitae” and Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation “Evangelii Gaudium” ("The Joy of the Gospel") and his encyclical "Laudato Si'" ("On Care for Our Common Home."
All the resources are available for free download, and if you would like to contact Talalas, take "the pledge to walk with moms in need" to be directed to her email.
"Research shows that a large number of women who are seeking abortion are below
the poverty line and lack even the emotional support to bear a child," Talalas continued.
Perhaps this was the case of the mother of baby Angel Grace LNU, who carried her baby to term but then abandoned the newborn in Polk County, Florida, Jan. 28.
"Our goal is to offer access to financial support, but also friendship," Talalas told OSV News. "We are part of a community and we can do that. We are with every woman regardless of religion -- so no woman falls through the cracks."
Talalas pointed out that at this time of abortion and pro-life issues dominating the news that many people know the Catholic Church is pro-life, but what they may not know is that it also provides more institutional and financial resources than any other institution or agency outside of the U.S. government.
"People ask, ‘Where is the church? What is the church doing about it?’" Talalas said. "We want women facing challenging pregnancies to see the church as a place to find help. We provide loving support and have the ability to share not only our faith but the rich resources and service of our church."
