Paul Miki and Companions
Feast Day: Feb. 6
Toyotomi Hideyoshi, ruling Japan in the name of the emperor, became alarmed at the growth of Christianity resulting from St. Francis Xavier’s mission, begun in 1549. Because of his orders, 26 Christians had their left ears cut off, were marched through towns with blood dripping from their heads, then were crucified and pierced with lances on a hill outside Nagasaki. The martyrs were Franciscans, Jesuits, Japanese laymen and one Korean; their bloody garments were kept as relics. Paul Miki, a distinguished preacher who was the son of a samurai, was the most prominent of the Japanese Jesuits. The martyrs were canonized in 1862; their feast was added to the General Roman Calendar in 1969
Apollonia
Feast Day: Feb. 9
A middle-aged deaconess in Alexandria, Apollonia was martyred there when mobs roamed the streets torturing and killing Christians.
Her death was described by St. Dionysius of Alexandria in a letter to the bishop of Antioch: “Next they seized the wonderful old lady Apollonia, battered her till they knocked out all her teeth, built a pyre ... and threatened to burn her alive unless she repeated after them their heathen incantations.”
She refused and jumped into the fire on her own. St. Augustine later said she must have been directed in this by the Holy Spirit.
The patron of dentists, Apollonia is also invoked for toothaches and gum disease. U.S. dental societies and journals have taken her name.
