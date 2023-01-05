Read the Digital Issue of the Florida Catholic Jan 5, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Download your free issue now. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Florida Catholic Ministry Parish Linguistics Mass Communication Priest Message Speaker Diocese Orlando Orlando Edition Christianity Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe now. Start your day with us — receive the Daily Headlines email covering the top stories from a Catholic perspective. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Please enter a valid email address. Subscribe Manage Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending At funeral, pope remembers Benedict's 'wisdom, tenderness, devotion' Pope remembers predecessor as a 'great teacher of catechesis' Priest with autism offers prayer resource for others like him U.S. bishops invite faithful to pray novena for Pope Benedict XVI Funeral Mass for Pope Benedict XVI will be based on a papal funeral Trivia Totally Catholic Trivia Question: How many popes have there been ending with Pope Benedict XVI? Click here for answerTotally Catholic Trivia Videos Pope Francis presides over Benedict XVI's funeral Pope: Do good this Christmas Pope: End wars of all kinds this Christmas Load more {{title}}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.