Nation
Court says eviction moratorium illegal, alarming Catholic Charities CEO
CLEVELAND | A national eviction moratorium that protected millions of Americans who have fallen behind on rent payments is unconstitutional, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled. In a 6-3 opinion announced late Aug. 26, the court’s conservative majority agreed with a coalition of landlords and real estate groups that challenged the extension of a moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The decision raised concerns among advocates of affordable housing. They called for state and local governments to speed up the distribution of $46.5 billion in federal emergency rental assistance funds made available in response to the coronavirus pandemic. “The sad piece of this is that only 11% of the money allocated by the government for eviction mitigation has been accessed. I don’t know where it’s getting hung up,” Dominican Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, told Catholic News Service Aug. 27. In a news release Aug. 25, the U.S. Treasury Department said about $5.1 billion -- which is 11% of the allocated funds -- had been distributed to 1 million vulnerable households by July 31. The National Association of Realtors welcomed the ruling. “This decision is the correct one, from both a legal standpoint and a matter of fairness. It brings to an end an unlawful policy that places financial hardship solely on the shoulders of mom-and-pop housing providers, who provide nearly half of all rental housing in America, and it restores property rights in America,” the association said.
CMA joins lawsuit over HHS mandate
PHILADELPHIA | The Philadelphia-based Catholic Medical Association Aug. 26 joined in a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s mandate that doctors and hospitals perform gender-transition procedures on any patient despite any moral or medical objections of the doctor or health care facility. “Biological identity must remain the basis for treating patients,” said Dr. Michael Parker, president of the association, a national, physician-led community of more than 2,300 health care professionals in 114 local guilds. The suit was filed Aug. 26 in U.S. District Court by Alliance Defending Freedom, a national faith-based nonprofit in Arizona that focuses on legal advocacy. Other joining the suit are Dr. Jeanie Dassow, a Tennessee OB-GYN doctor who specializes in caring for adolescents, and the American College of Pediatricians, made up of more than 600 physicians and other health care professionals in 47 states who treat children. A news release said the association and the college joined the suit on behalf of their members. It was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Chattanooga. The suit over what it opponents call a “transgender mandate” names as defendants Secretary Xavier Becerra, head of the Department of Health and Human Services, and Robinsue Frohboese, acting director and principal deputy of the HHS Office for Civil Rights.
World
Pope addresses Vatican reforms
VATICAN CITY | While financial reforms in the Vatican are progressing steadily, cases involving corruption and malfeasance in the Eternal City are “a disease that we relapse into,” Pope Francis said. In a wide-ranging interview broadcast Sept. 1 by COPE, the Spanish radio station owned by the Spanish bishops’ conference, Pope Francis said changes made in the Vatican’s financial laws have allowed prosecutors to “become more independent” in their investigations. “Let’s hope that these steps we are taking ... will help to make these events happen less and less,” he said. During the interview, the pope was asked about the Vatican trial against 10 individuals and entities, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, former prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes, on charges ranging from embezzlement to money laundering and abuse of office. The charges stemmed from a Vatican investigation into how the Secretariat of State used $200 million to finance a property development project in London’s posh Chelsea district and incurred millions of dollars in debt. At the time, then-Archbishop Becciu served as “sostituto,” the No. 3 position in the Vatican Secretariat of State. Cardinal Becciu was forced to offer his resignation to the pope in September 2020, after he was accused of embezzling an estimated 100,000 euros of Vatican funds and redirecting them to Spes, a Caritas organization run by his brother, Tonino Becciu, in his home Diocese of Ozieri, Sardinia.
Bishops express solidarity with migrants as caravan is disrupted
MEXICO CITY | Mexican church leaders expressed solidarity with a caravan of migrants that was disrupted by security forces. Their reaction came after nationwide outrage about videos that surfaced showing an immigration agent kicking a migrant in the head. A local parish in the municipality of Huixtla, meanwhile, provided food and clothing to some 400 members of the caravan Aug. 28, the same day it departed from a city near the Guatemalan border. “(We) also share in the pain in the pain and the desperation of so many migrants, who are trying to save themselves from extreme poverty and violence in the face of international inability to generate life conditions of dignity, especially in poor, marginalized and battered countries,” tweeted Auxiliary Bishop Alfonso Miranda Guardiola of Monterrey, secretary-general of the Mexican bishops’ conference. The caravan formed in Tapachula, Mexico, after migrants and asylum-seekers there -- including many from Haiti -- were unable to obtain documents for traveling through Mexico toward the U.S. border, said Father Heyman Vázquez of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Huixtla. Many of the caravan travelers had been stranded in Tapachula for months or longer, he said, adding his parish -- 25 miles from Tapachula -- has been supporting smaller groups of 20 migrants passing through on a daily basis. “They’re getting desperate being in Tapachula because they don’t give them any documents and additionally ... there’s no work,” he said.
Church in Ethiopia suspends response in Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya | The Catholic Church in Ethiopia has suspended emergency delivery of aid in Tigray, following the escalation of fighting and tensions in the region in the country’s north. The church, which has been coordinating support from international Caritas organizations as well as other local and international partners, has raised nearly $1.8 million to respond to the needs of people affected by conflicts in the country. More than 75% of the funds had been used to respond to instabilities in Tigray. “At present the current tensions in the northern area of the country force the church to suspend the emergency response intervention,” Father Gabriel Woldehanna, deputy general secretary of the Ethiopian bishops’ conference, said in a briefing to a delegation sent by the bishops of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa. The Catholic agencies have been some of the biggest movers of aid in the region, where fighting started in November. Ethiopian Prime Minister Aby Ahmed Ali launched an attack on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front -- former rulers of the semi-autonomous region -- accusing them of seizing the national army base in Mekele, the regional capital. Fighting spread to the neighboring states.
