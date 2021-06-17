Nation
Knights seen as ‘poised’ to lead way to recovery
NEW HAVEN, Conn. | The new CEO of the Knights of Columbus said the international fraternal organization’s members “are poised to lead the way toward recovery and a future of renewal. The coronavirus pandemic is finally receding. ... What a time to continue the work that Blessed Michael McGivney began. What a time to be a Knight,” Supreme Knight Patrick E. Kelly said June 11 in an address opening the Knights’ meeting of the organization’s state deputies. Leaders of the Knights from every U.S. state and around the world attended the meeting in New Haven, site of the Knights’ founding and its first in-person gathering since the start of the pandemic. In addition to the joint installation of Kelly and all attending state deputies, a first for the Knights, the meeting also included the installation of new Deputy Supreme Knight Paul G. O’Sullivan. In another historic first for the Knights, Patrick T. Mason, a member of the Osage Nation, was installed as the first Native American supreme secretary. Mason, his wife, Rachel, and their five children recently relocated from the Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico, to live near the Knights’ national headquarters in New Haven.
World
In Myanmar, thousands take refuge in churches
YANGON, Myanmar | Thousands of people have taken refuge in churches and convents as Myanmar’s military continues to fight local resistance forces. Ucanews.com reported Catholic and other Christian churches have become the main refuge for thousands of people forced to flee from their homes during conflict in Kayah, Chin, Kachin and Shan states. Churches and convents have opened their doors to fleeing civilians, especially the elderly, children, women, the sick and disabled, regardless of religion and race. In Loikaw Diocese in Kayah, thousands of people are still sheltering at churches and convents; displaced people view them as safe, said Father Francis Soe Naing, diocesan chancellor. However, some people had to flee into the jungles when three churches were shelled by the military. “We are arranging a safe sanctuary for those who are in the jungles by building a temporary camp in the seminary in Loikaw,” Father Soe Naing told ucanews.com.
Priest killed in crossfire in north-central Mexico
MEXICO CITY | A Franciscan priest was killed in a hail of gunfire on his way to celebrate Mass and provide sacraments in a rural Mexican village known for drug cartel conflicts. Father Juan Antonio Orozco, 33, was struck June 12 in the late morning as he drove in a rural region of western Durango state, where “he entered the crossfire of two groups fighting” over the Durango to Zacatecas highway,” Bishop Luis Flores Calzada of Tepic said in a brief social media post. The bishop included a photo of the victim, appearing to wear white robes, lying in front of a red pickup that identified the Franciscans’ parish ministry. The truck had several bullet holes. Franciscan Father Gilberto Hernández, spokesman for the Order of Friars Minor, said the slain priest had traveled to celebrate Mass in a rural village. Father Orozco was one of three Franciscan priests serving the Santa Lucía de la Sierra parish in a rugged and isolated part of Zacatecas state. The spokesman said no threats against Father Orozco had been made, even though the region has public security issues. “The death of our parish priest shocks us greatly,” said a statement on Santa Lucía de la Sierra parish Facebook page.
Pope calls for embrace of displaced people
WASHINGTON | Pope Francis said the COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that “human beings are like dust, but valuable dust in God’s eyes,” and it’s important to keep that in mind when dealing with those fleeing from various crises in Central America. Previous months have laid bare the problems Central America faces, including “the deterioration of social conditions that were already precarious and complex due to an unjust economic system,” the pope said in a statement in Spanish and Italian published June 10 on the Vatican’s communication’s page. The statement’s release was intended for the 30th anniversary of the Central American Integration System, known as SICA for its acronym in Spanish. SICA is a regional body that promotes Central American cooperation. The Holy See has participated as an observer from outside of the region since 2012, the statement said, and this year it was participating in a “solidarity event” destined to support “improving the situation of those forcibly displaced” and the communities that have helped them in Central America and Mexico. “Despite the innate sense of hospitality inherent in the people of Central America, sanitary restrictions have influenced the closure of many borders. Many were left halfway, unable to advance or retreat” in a journey seeking distance from the unjust economic system that forces them to flee their home countries or localities, the pope said.
Bishops angry over government’s latest school seizures
NAIROBI, Kenya | Catholic bishops in Eritrea have expressed anger at the forced takeover of church-run institutions as the government moved to confiscate or close more schools. The latest seizure targeted early childhood and intermediate primary schools throughout the country. The schools were the last remaining Catholic Church-owned and operated educational institutions following an earlier seizure in 2018. “We ... are deeply saddened and intimately hurt by the measures that the government is adopting by force or has already done so, taking away from us educational and health institutions that legitimately belong to us,” the bishops said in a May 26 letter to Eritrea’s education minister, Semere Re’esom. “These measures, we hereby formally denounce and firmly reject,” the Catholic bishops wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.