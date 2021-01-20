Nation
Ohio cathedral vandalism suspect, police officer killed in volley of gunfire
TOLEDO, Ohio | The suspect sought in connection with vandalism and a small fire at Toledo’s cathedral early Jan. 18 and a 24-year-old police officer both died in a hail of gunfire later that same day. Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was shot when the suspect came out of a home blocks from Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral with two weapons and began firing, Police Chief George Kral said during a news conference. Stalker was shot once while securing the area around the home. He was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center, where he died. The suspect, identified as Christopher Harris, 27, was shot by police after a two-hour standoff and later died at the hospital. Toledo Bishop Daniel E. Thomas mourned Stalker’s death in a statement Jan. 19, saying the diocese stood “in prayerful solidarity” with the officer’s family and friends, the Toledo Police Department, and “with our entire community.”
USCCB president prays God grants Biden ‘courage’ to lead nation
WASHINGTON | As Joe Biden prepared to be inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed hope the incoming administration “will work with the church and others of goodwill” to “address the complicated cultural and economic factors that are driving abortion and discouraging families.” “If the president, with full respect for the church’s religious freedom, were to engage in this conversation, it would go a long way toward restoring the civil balance and healing our country’s needs,” Archbishop Gomez said. For the U.S. bishops, the “continued injustice of abortion” remains the “preeminent priority,” he said, but “’preeminent’ does not mean ‘only.’ We have deep concerns about many threats to human life and dignity in our society.” Archbishop Gomez also said in a Jan. 20 statement that he was praying for Biden, the country’s second Catholic president, as he enters office so that God grants “him wisdom and courage to lead this great nation and ... to meet the tests of these times.” In particular, the archbishop said he was praying God will help Biden heal the nation. The full text of Archbishop Gomez’s statement can be found on the USCCB website at https://bit.ly/2XUU6Vi
Bishops applaud HHS rule change that aids adoption, foster care providers
WASHINGTON | A Department of Health and Human Services modified rule that helps ensure that faith-based social service providers will not be excluded from certain federally funded programs was met with approval by the chairmen of three U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops committees. The rule modification affects agencies that provide adoption and foster care services in particular. It will allow faith-based social service providers “to continue partnering with the government to assist children in need,” the chairmen said in a Jan. 15 statement. Welcoming the change were Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chair of the Committee for Religious Liberty; Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, chair of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development; and Bishop David A. Konderla of Tulsa, Oklahoma, chair of the Subcommittee for the Promotion and Defense of Marriage. The rule modification affects a 2016 regulation put in place by President Barack Obama’s administration. The change would allow faith-based adoption and foster care agencies to continue receiving federal funding for their work that follows their religious beliefs.
World
Pope urges nations to create a world free from nuclear arms
VATICAN CITY | Marking the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons coming into force Jan. 22, Pope Francis encouraged nations to work toward a world free from all nuclear arms. The treaty is the first legally binding international agreement to prohibit signatory states from the development, testing, production, stockpiling, stationing, transfer, use and threat of use of nuclear weapons, as well as assisting with and encouraging such activities. Nuclear weapons have an “indiscriminate impact” as they can “strike large numbers of people in a short space of time and provoke long-lasting damage to the environment,” the pope said Jan. 20 during his weekly general audience, livestreamed from the library of the Apostolic Palace. The pope “strongly encouraged” all nations and people “to work with determination to promote the conditions necessary for a world without nuclear arms, contributing to the advancement of peace and multilateral cooperation, which humanity greatly needs today.”
Vatican begins vaccinating residents of its homeless shelters
VATICAN CITY | As the Vatican health service continued vaccinating Vatican residents and employees against COVID-19, it also began offering the vaccine to homeless people who live in Vatican-owned shelters. The first 25 shelter residents were vaccinated Jan. 20, the Vatican said, and more will be given the vaccine in the coming days. Members of the first group to receive the shots were men and women over the age of 60, most of whom have serious health problems, Vatican News reported. They live at the Vatican’s newest shelter, the Palazzo Migliori, which is staffed by members of the Community of Sant’Egidio, and in the separate shelters for women and for men run by the Missionaries of Charity. While most are Italian, the group also included people from Georgia and Romania. Some staff of the shelters also were vaccinated Jan. 20, along with Vatican employees who had appointments at the same time in the atrium of the Vatican audience hall. Vatican photos showed the group accompanied by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, who himself had contracted the coronavirus and was released from the hospital Jan. 4 after 10 days of treatment for pneumonia.
‘For the love of God, send us oxygen,’ plead bishops in Brazil’s Amazon
SAO PAULO | With the news that dozens of people were suffocating to death due to a lack of oxygen in hospitals in the Amazon city of Manaus, Catholic bishops made a plea for the supply of an essential element for survival. “We, bishops of Amazonas and Roraima, make an appeal: For the love of God, send us oxygen,” Archbishop Leonardo Steiner of Manaus said in a video released Jan. 15. “Provide oxygen. People cannot continue to die for lack of oxygen and for lack of beds in the ICUs,” said the visibly shaken archbishop. The archbishop said that during the first wave of COVID-19 in the Amazon region, people died due to a lack of information and lack of beds in Intensive Care Units. Now, during this second wave, people are dying not only because of overcrowded hospitals but from a shortage of oxygen. The situation in Manaus made headlines as family members of those in hospitals, with COVID-19 and other ailments, were shown trying desperately to purchase oxygen cylinders to save their loved ones. Bishop Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo, president of the bishops’ conference, asked business leaders, entrepreneurs and politicians to offer their assistance. Retired Bishop Erwin Kräutler, president of the Brazilian branch of the Pan-Amazonian Church Network, also expressed his support for the bishops’ calls. “For the love of God and of Our Lady: Manaus, the Amazon, are (part of) Brazil. Please wake up, for the people who live here and want to survive this pandemic,” he said.
Congolese bishop: Stop the ‘chain of massacres’
MUNICH | A Congolese bishop has urged international action to stem massacres in his diocese and accused the country’s government and media of indifference to current sufferings. “Only last year, at least a thousand people were killed here -- this has been going on for a decade, and the situation has deteriorated into a chain of massacres,” said Bishop Melchisedech Sikuli Paluku of Butembo-Beni in Congo’s North Kivu province. “I appeal to the international community to hear my country’s cry of suffering and help its poor people. Given the Calvary we’ve been forced to undergo for so long, we feel ourselves abandoned.” The bishop made the appeal in a video distributed Jan. 14 by the German branch of Aid to the Church in Need as a delegation of Congolese and foreign bishops began a six-day visit to the region. In a commentary, Aid to the Church in Need said resource-rich North Kivu had been plagued by Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel movement from neighboring Uganda headed by a Christian convert to Islam who had declared affiliation to Islamic State.