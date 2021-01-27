NATION
Bishops say order on LBGTQ equality has implications for religious liberty
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging executive order to extend existing federal nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQ people exceeds the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2020 ruling on the issue in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, said the chairmen of five U.S. bishops’ committees. In so doing, they said, the Jan. 20 order has implications for religious freedom. “Every person has a right to gainful employment, education and basic human services free of unjust discrimination. That right should be protected,” the committee heads said in a joint statement released late Jan. 22 by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. However, Biden’s order on “’sex’ discrimination exceeds the court’s decision,” they said. “It threatens to infringe the rights of people who recognize the truth of sexual difference or who uphold the institution of lifelong marriage between one man and one woman.” The statement was issued by the chairmen of the USCCB committees for Religious Liberty, on Domestic Justice and Human Development, and on Catholic Education as well as the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism and the Subcommittee for the Promotion and Defense of Marriage.
Ohio bishop asks for prayers for protesters who disrupted Respect Life Mass
COLUMBUS, Ohio | Several women protesting the Catholic Church’s teaching against abortion disrupted an annual Respect Life Mass being celebrated by Bishop Robert J. Brennan at a downtown Columbus cathedral. The protesters, which a video posted by The Columbus Dispatch showed to number about seven, stormed into St. Joseph Cathedral during the liturgy Jan. 22 and marched through the sanctuary. They shouted that abortion was under attack and carried cardboard signs with messages supporting abortion. Police and diocesan officials escorted the women out of the cathedral without incident. No arrests were made. Bishop Brennan thanked police officers for their quick response to restore order in a statement released after the Mass, which commemorated the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion. “I want to express my great admiration and thanks to all those attending the Mass whose respectful and prayerful response reflects the joy, hope and mercy that marks our pro-life witness. I also apologize to the families present whose children were exposed to this,” Bishop Brennan said.
U.S. bishops show their support for initiative to stop bullying of LGBT youth
NEW YORK | At least 10 U.S. Catholic bishops have signed a statement supporting the Tyler Clementi Foundation in standing up for atrisk LGBT youth in the United States and speaking out against bullying directed at them. “As we see in the Gospels, Jesus Christ taught love, mercy and welcome for all people, especially for those who felt persecuted or marginalized in any way; and the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that LGBT people are to be treated with ‘respect, compassion and sensitivity,’” the bishops said in a statement released by the foundation Jan. 25. The New York-based foundation is named for Tyler Clementi, a victim of antigay cyberbullying, who committed suicide Sept. 22, 2010, at age 18. After his death, his family created the foundation to end online and offline bullying in schools, workplaces and faith communities. “All people of goodwill should help, support, and defend LGBT youth -- who attempt suicide at much higher rates than their straight counterparts, who are often homeless because of families who reject them, who are rejected, bullied and harassed, and who are the target of violent acts at alarming rates,” the bishops said.
WORLD
WYD organizers release theme song for Lisbon2023 gathering
VATICAN CITY | World Youth Day organizers released the winning theme song for the international gathering in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2023. The official song is titled “Ha Pressa no Ar” (There Is Urgency in the Air). The lyrics were written by a 51-year-old priest, Father Joao Paulo Vaz, and the music was composed by 41-year-old Pedro Ferreira, both of the Diocese of Coimbra, Portugal. The musical arrangement was by Carlos Garcia. The winning song was officially presented online Jan. 27 on the websites of the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life (www.laityfamilylife.va) and the local organizing committee at www.lisboa2023.org. People from all over Portugal submitted more than 100 potential theme songs, and they were evaluated by a jury made up of musical and artistic professionals, according to a press release from the organizers. The song’s lyrics reflect the theme chosen for WYD Lisbon by Pope Francis, “Mary arose and went with haste” — a passage from the Gospel of St. Luke about Mary going to see her cousin Elizabeth after Mary had been visited by an angel who told her she would bear the son of God.
Quebec reorganizes parishes for outreach
QUEBEC CITY | The Archdiocese of Quebec announced its intention to reorganize its parishes to focus on local missionary activities. This move comes as human and material resources continue to diminish. At least 75% of the parishes will be affected by this change, in both urban and rural areas. In a video, Cardinal Gerald Lacroix stressed that the church of Quebec was born out of mission. But, he said, it is now clear that the parish system that had a strong impact on French Canadian society is not sustainable and needs to evolve. “We can no longer be satisfied with giving good pastoral services to the people who faithfully participate in our assemblies and movements,” said Cardinal Lacroix. “These people now represent a tiny part of the population entrusted to us.” Quebec Auxiliary Bishop Marc Pelchat added that in recent years, the life of the parishes has relied on teams that have carried out “almost everything” of the daily functioning, often focusing on “expected services.”
Pope adds more women scholars to biblical commission
VATICAN CITY | Renewing the membership of the Pontifical Biblical Commission, a body of scholars that engages in research for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Pope Francis added two more women experts. With the addition of Benedicte Lemmelijn, an Old Testament scholar from Belgium, and Maria Armida Nicolaci, a New Testament scholar from Italy, five women are now part of the 20-member commission. The Vatican announced Jan. 25 the nine new members Pope Francis appointed, and the commission posted the names of the 11 members who were appointed to another term. Pope Francis appointed the first women to the commission in 2014 and renewed their appointments. They are: Bruna Costacurta, an Old Testament scholar who taught at Rome’s Pontifical Gregorian University; Spanish Sister Nuria Calduch-Benages, a member of the Missionary Daughters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, who specializes in Old Testament Wisdom literature and teaches at the Gregorian; and Mary Healy, a professor of Sacred Scripture at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit.
Verify before sharing ‘news,’ pope says
VATICAN CITY | In the age of instant communications and fake news, journalists -- like everyone else -- need to recover the practice of going out and verifying information before they share it, Pope Francis said. “’Come and see’ is the simplest method to get to know a situation. It is the most honest test of every message, because, in order to know, we need to encounter, to let the person in front of me speak, to let his or her testimony reach me,” the pope wrote in his message for the Catholic Church’s celebration of World Communications Day. The message was released Jan. 23, the eve of the feast of St. Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists. At the Vatican and in most countries, World Communications Day will be celebrated May 16. The pope paid homage to journalists who have risked their lives going into the field to cover, verify and share stories the world needed to know, especially “about the hardships endured by persecuted minorities in various parts of the world, numerous cases of oppression and injustice inflicted on the poor and on the environment, and many wars that otherwise would be overlooked.” But he also railed against those who report or share information that has not been verified and that has no basis in fact. “We have known for some time that news and even images can be easily manipulated for any number of reasons, at times simply for sheer narcissism,” he said.
Burkina Faso: Bishop mourns death of missing priest
VATICAN CITY | The body of a priest was discovered in a remote forest in Burkina Faso four days after he was declared missing. “It is with deep sorrow that I bring to everyone’s knowledge that the lifeless body of Father Rodrigue Sanon,” Bishop Lucas Kalfa Sanou of Banfora announced Jan. 22. Bishop Sanou called on the faithful of the diocese “to pray intensely for his soul and remain confident in the merciful love of the Lord.” Father Sanon, a priest in the southwestern town of Soubakaniedougou, disappeared Jan. 19 as he drove from his parish to Banfora to attend a meeting of priests with Bishop Sanou. His vehicle was found Jan. 21 in the Toumousseni forest, located 11 miles from Banfora; his body was discovered soon afterward, according to Fides, the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.