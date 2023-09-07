Nation
Across the nation, aborted children will be remembered
PHILADELPHIA | A coast-to-coast observance this month will commemorate the souls of children lost to abortion. The National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children will take place Sept. 9, with services and gatherings at some 225 locations across the country. About 56 of those locations are gravesites for the remains of aborted children, while the majority are memorials. Now in its 15th year, the event -- which is annually held on the second Saturday of September -- is jointly sponsored by two Midwestern-based organizations, Citizens for a Pro-life Society in Michigan and the Pro-Life Action League in Illinois. Tracing its origins to the 1988 burial of some 1,200 aborted babies at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, the occasion -- which was initiated in 2013 -- has become “an important opportunity for healing from abortion,” Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, told OSV News. Participants have “really appreciated” the chance to “put the focus on the children’s lives and express sorrow at their passing,” he said. For women who have had abortions, the chance to express their “regret and mourning” is cathartic, Scheidler said. He noted the events take place in “locations already set up for difficult emotional experiences: churches and cemeteries,” where “we expect people to shed tears.” “Whether you were pushed into that choice, or you made it yourself, the reality is that abortion is an incredible tragedy,” said Scheidler, noting that a willingness to face such pain offers a chance to “reconcile with our pasts ... and to ask for God’s healing, to come and infuse our memories and experiences, and transform us.”
Student center at Howard University named for Sister Thea Bowman
WASHINGTON | On a day when history was made 60 years earlier with the March on Washington, Father Robert Boxie III, the Catholic chaplain at Howard University in the nation’s capital, noted that the campus ministry program there was making history of its own, with the blessing and dedication of its new Sister Thea Bowman Catholic Student Center. “Today is an historic day, dedicating this new center,” Father Boxie said Aug. 28. “It’s going to be a place for students to pray, to worship, to study, to meet, to fellowship, to socialize, even to cook -- we have a kitchen -- (it will be) a place to build community and grow in authentic friendship, and a place where we can be unabashedly young, Black, gifted and Catholic.” Howard University, one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, was founded in 1867, and the Catholic campus ministry at Howard University, named HU Bison Catholic to reflect the nickname of the university’s sports teams, marked its 75th anniversary this past year. Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory blessed and dedicated the new Catholic student center at Howard University, named for the late Sister Bowman. The Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration was a dynamic evangelist and noted educator who died of cancer in 1990. She also is one of six Black Catholics from the United States being considered for sainthood. She has the title “Servant of God.” “What a wonderful thing we do today to set aside this place as another house for God,” the cardinal said.
World
Priests celebrate Mass after candidate pours insults on pope
BUENOS AIRES | As the Argentines prepare to elect their new president Oct. 22, a group of clergy close to Pope Francis launched an unprecedented intervention in the highly charged political atmosphere in the South American country. The Archdiocese of Buenos Aires’ group of “curas villeros,” Spanish for “slum priests,” celebrated a reparation Mass for the insults targeting Pope Francis by the presidential candidate who won the primaries in August, Javier Milei. who has been quoted as calling the pontiff an imbecile and said his support of the poor is evil. Father José Maria Di Paola, known as Padre Pepe, said in his homily that “it is unworthy of a candidate” to say such things, including denigrating social justice, “when social justice is part of the Gospel, part of the church’s social doctrine.” The priests who said the Mass explained the insults were heard more and more often, even boosting Milei’s popularity and that was the reason the Mass was celebrated. A large crowd turned out for the Mass in the villa 21-24 neighborhood in Buenos Aires Sept. 5, and faithful were seen holding pictures of Pope Francis in a sign of support. A big banner reading ‘In solidarity with the Pope and the poor’ stretched above their heads. Milei, an economist who describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist and was elected for Congress in 2021 with an anti-establishment rhetoric, has insulted the pontiff -- his countryman -- on numerous occasions during TV interviews and on social media posts over the past years. Most of such attacks are apparently related to the Pope’s endorsement of social justice, defined by Milei as an “aberration.” In 2022, when the pontiff defended the idea that people should pay taxes in order to protect the poor’s dignity, Milei tweeted that the pope is “always standing on the evil’s side” and accused him of having poverty as a model.
Mexico removes abortion restrictions on a national level
MEXICO CITY | Mexico’s Supreme Court has removed abortion restrictions on national level -- a decision expanding access to abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy across the country. The high court granted an injunction Sept. 6, requiring federally operated hospitals and health facilities to provide abortion services. The decision also scrapped criminal penalties for physicians and health professionals performing abortions. One of the litigants, the Information Group on Reproductive Choice (known by its Spanish acronym GIRE), called the unanimous court decision “a historic milestone,” as more than 70% percent of Mexican women have access to Mexico’s federal health system. That health system includes the Mexican Social Security Institute -- the largest in Latin America -- which covers salaried workers, along with systems for public employees and the poor. Pro-life groups decried the decision. “It is an attack on the lives of the most defenseless, innocent and vulnerable,” The National Front for the Family said via X, previously known as Twitter, calling the decision “supreme injustice.” The decision followed an Aug. 30 ruling from the Supreme Court overturning a law banning abortions in the western state of Aguascalientes and instructing the local congress to revise its legislation. The panel of justices also ordered the state government to guarantee abortion access in its hospitals.
Pope: Synod won’t be secret, but won’t be open to press
The Synod of Bishops is not a television show or a parliamentary debate, and its discussions will not be open to the public or to reporters, Pope Francis said. “We must safeguard the synodal climate,” the pope responded Sept. 4 when asked by journalists about access to the discussions at the assembly of the Synod of Bishops Oct. 4-29. “This isn’t a television program where you talk about everything; no, it is a religious moment, a religious exchange,” he told reporters flying back to Rome with him from Mongolia. The synod process began in October 2021 with a succession of listening sessions on the parish, diocesan, national and regional levels focused on creating a more “synodal church,” where each person feels welcomed, valued and called to contribute and to share the Gospel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.