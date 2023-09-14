Nation
New Mexico gun ban not ‘a threat to Constitution,’ says archbishop
SANTA FE, N.M. | A New Mexico archbishop said the state’s temporary ban on openly carrying firearms in and around Albuquerque is not “a threat to the Constitution.” “I believe Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is correct to point out the crisis we are experiencing in Albuquerque and the County of Bernalillo. The number of gun deaths we witness here is deplorable and tragic,” said Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe in a Sept. 11 statement. On Sept. 7, Lujan Grisham signed executive order 2023-130, which declared a state of public health emergency due to gun violence. The governor’s order, set to remain in effect until Oct. 6, cited a 45% rise in gun deaths from 2009 to 2018 and an increase in mass shootings. Lujan Grisham also noted that gun violence is the leading cause of death among the state’s children, with three slain in recent weeks. The following day, she signed a public health order announcing a statewide enforcement plan for gun violence, as well as a plan for reducing deaths from the synthetic opioid fentanyl. The plan includes a 30-day suspension of concealed and open carrying of firearms in Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County. Lujan Grisham’s orders have evoked backlash from gun rights advocates and fellow lawmakers, both Republicans and fellow Democrats, several of whom have called the move unconstitutional. But Archbishop Wester said the governor “has been consistent in addressing gun safety through legislation and is not now attacking the Second Amendment.” Rather, he said, the governor “knows the law (and) ... is trying to get us to solve what has become a crisis in our state.”
Expert reveals the challenge behind Mother Teresa’s ‘Gospel on five fingers’
WASHINGTON | For those who have never heard Mother Teresa’s famous “Gospel on five fingers,” simply imagine the petite and wizened founder of the Missionaries of Charity counting out these words on the digits of a hand -- your hand: “You. Did. It. To. Me.” Intoning Jesus Christ’s words in English from Matt. 25:40 -- “Truly I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me” -- Mother Teresa, St. Teresa of Kolkata, was not only offering a vivid visual demonstration of Christ’s pronouncement; she was also issuing both an invitation and a challenge. That invitation and challenge have deep Scriptural roots, explained Bradley Gregory, associate professor of biblical studies at The Catholic University of America in Washington, in a Sept. 7 lecture presented by the Mother Teresa Institute at Catholic University. “As Mother Teresa deeply grasped,” said Gregory, “this is a very sobering thought: that Jesus considers acts done to the needy as actually being done directly to him. ... Actions done to the poor are -- in some mysterious way -- acts simultaneously done to Christ.” Gregory pointed out that care for the poor is “not simply a good deed or an obligation. It is an integral declaration of faith that one believes in Jesus’ kingdom.” He said Mother Teresa explained she does this “because I love God, and because I believe his Word.”
Relic of St. Jude, apostle and patron of desperate causes, begins US tour
CHICAGO | St. Jude may be best known in the United States for being the patron saint of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, a cancer treatment center founded by Lebanese-American entertainer Danny Thomas. Thomas credited St. Jude -- also well known among Catholics as the patron saint of hopeless causes and desperate situations -- with reviving his career during a particularly low moment. He founded the hospital in gratitude. Now more Catholics are going to learn about this faithful apostle, martyr and saint as his relic -- bone fragments from an arm believed to be his -- leaves Italy for the first time in centuries, sponsored by the Treasures of the Church ministry, for a tour that extends into May 2024. The tour begins in Chicago on Sept. 9 at St. John Cantius Church. Scheduled stops for the remainder of 2023 include parishes in Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa, followed by Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska, Indiana and Michigan. The relic’s tour then veers east to parishes in Ohio and central Pennsylvania -- some 45 parishes. There are to be 100 stops in all. The 2024 stops into May have not yet been announced. At each parish, there will be public veneration and special Masses. The detailed St. Jude relic tour schedule is available at apostleoftheimpossible.com.
World
Cardinal Zuppi visits China as envoy promoting peace in Ukraine
VATICAN CITY | Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who said Pope Francis tapped him not to mediate but to encourage dialogue that could end Russia’s war on Ukraine, flew to China Sept. 12, Italian media reported. The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported the cardinal could meet as early as Sept. 13 with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Beijing. Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said Sept. 12 that the cardinal, accompanied by an official from the Vatican Secretariat of State, would be in Beijing Sept. 13-15 as “a further step in the mission desired by the pope to support humanitarian initiatives and the search for paths that can lead to a just peace.” The Vatican confirmed in late May that Pope Francis had chosen Cardinal Zuppi, the archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian bishops’ conference to lead a peace mission. As a priest and member of the Community of Sant’Egidio in the early 1990s, he helped facilitate the peace talks that ended the civil war in Mozambique. As part of his new mission, the cardinal traveled to Kyiv in early June and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He went to Moscow in late June, where he met with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill and with a Kremlin foreign policy adviser. In July, he went to Washington where he had a private meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Vatican offers details on how synod will work, media access
VATICAN CITY | Any limitations and rules regarding media access and communications during the upcoming Synod of Bishops are rooted in the “essence” of a synod and meant to help participants in their process of discernment, said the head of the synod’s communication committee. “The way in which we are going to share information about the synod is very important for the discernment process and for the entire church,” Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, told reporters at a Vatican news conference Sept. 8. Some of the “few rules regarding communication” stem from “the essence of the synod,” he said, which Pope Francis has repeatedly underlined is not a “parliament” or convention but a journey of listening and walking together in accordance with the Holy Spirit. However, Ruffini said, some portions of the synod will be livestreamed and open to Vatican accredited reporters: -- Mass in St. Peter’s Square Oct. 4 to open the assembly of the Synod of Bishops. -- The first general congregation, which begins that afternoon with remarks by Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary-general of the synod, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, relator general of the synod, and Pope Francis. -- The moment of prayer beginning each general congregation. -- The opening sessions of each of the five segments or “modules” into which the synod will be divided.
