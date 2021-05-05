National
Basilica’s renovated hall will honor Blessed Michael McGivney
WATERBURY, Conn. | Jesus performed his first miracle at a wedding feast at Cana, in Galilee, according to the Gospel of John. When the wine was running low, Jesus requested that the stone jars be filled with water. He prayed over the jars and then offered them to the headwaiter, who realized that the water had been transformed into wine. Because the wedding feast is “one of the most celebratory events in the Bible,” said Father James Sullivan, pastor of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury, a mural by artist Paul Armesto depicting the celebration will be the centerpiece of the renovation of the basilica’s hall, known as McCarthy Auditorium. “I wanted the hall to exude celebration and joy, the core of the Christian life. I want the hall to be life-giving and also extremely welcoming, like the arms of a mother,” Father Sullivan told Catholic Transcript, magazine of the Archdiocese of Hartford. The renovated space will be renamed the Blessed Michael McGivney Parish Center, Maurice McCarthy Auditorium. Father McGivney, an archdiocesan priest who grew up in Waterbury and received the sacraments at the then-Church of the Immaculate Conception, was beatified Oct. 31, 2020. McCarthy was a longtime basilica trustee. Armesto, who was born in Paris and now resides in the New York borough of Queens, said he took some artistic liberties in his version of the feast to convey the message of Jesus. “All of the composition is directed toward Christ,” he said. “All the other elements are to support that.”
Bishops oppose bill that would end handgun permit requirement
AUSTIN, Texas | Texas Catholic bishops said they are opposed to a bill pending in the state legislature that would allow people to carry handguns without a permit. Writing to legislators and the state’s 8.5 million Catholics May 3, the bishops said the “permitless carry” proposal “would remove important safeguards to protect human life in our communities. As pastors we are alarmed at the aggressive calls for the unfettered presence of weapons carried into public places,” the letter said, citing mass shootings that have occurred and the fear people have about such violence. The bill has passed in the Texas House of Representatives, and a Senate committee specifically created to consider the legislation quickly approved it April 29. A vote in the full Senate was not scheduled. Political observers questioned whether the bill has enough support in the Senate to pass and go to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, who is Catholic. Known as HB 1927, the bill eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns as long as they are not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a firearm. It also rescinds the requirement to receive training before carrying a handgun in public.
Catholic doctor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccines
PORTLAND, Ore. | After a year of painful pandemic milestones, the United States has reached a hopeful statistic. As of May 2, more than 101 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 43% have received at least one dose of the vaccination and the average daily coronavirus case count is down 16%. Now, vaccines for children are getting attention with questions about when will they be available, if they are necessary to end the pandemic and if Catholic parents should inoculate their children. As these questions are raised, some answers remain clearer than others. In early April, Pfizer-BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization that would allow its COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to 12- to 15-year-olds. The federal agency is expected to issue a decision on this in early May. Pfizer-BioNTech also is running clinical trials for children 6 months to 11 years old, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are in the midst of studying their vaccines’ efficacy and safety in young people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infections disease specialist, has predicted that children of all ages will be able to receive a vaccine by the beginning of 2022.
World
CNEWA launches appeal to help Indian churches
NEW YORK | Catholic Near East Welfare Association has launched an emergency campaign to help India’s local churches respond to the escalating COVID-19 crisis, announced Msgr. Peter I. Vaccari, CNEWA president. “We cannot watch this catastrophe unfold and not share the heartbreak and feel the need to help,” Msgr. Vaccari wrote in an appeal to donors. India, with more than 20 million reported cases, is second only to the United States in number of infections, and some believe the number of cases are underreported because people are dying at home, without medical care. More than 220,000 Indians have died of COVID-19. Media have shown images of mass funeral pyres, overwhelmed hospitals, a lack of beds and oxygen, and a population overcome with grief. Msgr. Viccari said emergency funds would help the Vatican agency’s partners in India distribute personal protective equipment, medical care, food packets and vaccines.
Pope: One act of pure love is greatest miracle
VATICAN CITY | Contemplative prayer transforms and purifies the human heart, Pope Francis said. Being contemplative in prayer is an act of faith and love, it is “the ‘breath’ of our relationship with God,” he said during his weekly general audience May 5. Continuing his series of talks on prayer, the pope reflected on contemplative prayer, which is not so much a way of doing, “but a way of being,” he said. “Being contemplative does not depend on the eyes, but on the heart. And here prayer enters into play as an act of faith and love” that offers God’s “breath,” purifying the heart and sharpening one’s gaze so that one can see the world from another point of view, he said. “Contemplation is a gaze of faith, fixed on Jesus. ‘I look at him and he looks at me’” in loving contemplation, the pope said, citing the Catechism of the Catholic Church (2715). Jesus’ gaze “illumines the eyes of our heart and teaches us to see everything in the light of his truth and his compassion for all men,” the quote continues.
Pope Francis asks for prayers for peace in Myanmar
VATICAN CITY | With an ongoing military crackdown and political upheaval in Myanmar, Pope Francis called for prayers for peace and reconciliation in the country. After reciting the “Regina Coeli” prayer with visitors in St. Peter’s Square May 2, the pope said, “We have entered the month of May in which popular piety expresses devotion to the Virgin Mary in many ways.”
The pope said that in addition to the global marathon praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, the church in Myanmar was leading an initiative inviting everyone “to pray for peace with a ‘Hail Mary’ for Myanmar in our daily rosary. Each of us turns to our mother when we are in need or in difficulty; this month, we ask our mother of heaven to speak to the hearts of all leaders in Myanmar so that they may find the courage to walk the path of encounter, reconciliation and peace,” he said. Pope Francis also was planning to celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica May 16, the feast of the Ascension, with Catholics from Myanmar living in Rome, the Vatican announced May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.