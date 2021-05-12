Nation
Advocate: N.C. approval of firing squad ‘chilling’
WASHINGTON | The passage of a bill by South Carolina lawmakers in early May to restart executions after 10 years and to add death by firing squad or electric chair as options if lethal injection drugs are not available is a “setback for South Carolina” and “stands in stark contrast to powerful efforts elsewhere to abolish the death penalty,” said a Catholic death penalty opponent. “The decade without executions in South Carolina should be seen as a mark of progress toward a culture of life, not a reason to backslide into immoral and gruesome means of killing,” said Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of Catholic Mobilizing Network. She also said the electric chair and firing squad “should have no place on the state’s list of means to address harm or bring about so-called justice. In fact, there is no reason why the state should be executing people at all,” she told Catholic News Service in a May 10 email. The measure is likely to be approved soon by the state’s governor. Lawmakers said the shortage of drugs needed to carry out lethal injections is the main reason why the state has not had any executions in 10 years. Those who favored adding other means of execution also stressed that this would be more humane since lethal injections have sometimes botched executions if an inmate’s death became prolonged. “It is chilling to think that offering a person the choice between electrocution and firing squad is somehow humane,” Vaillancourt Murphy said.
Catholics, scientists seek nuclear disarmament
CLEVELAND | Catholic proponents of nuclear disarmament joined scientists in calling on President Joe Biden to pursue an ambitious plan to end the threat nuclear weapons pose to the planet. In a statement to the White House May 12, a group of 14 disarmament advocates -- seven Catholics, including three bishops, and seven scientists -- urged Biden to seek a new agreement with Russia to continue reducing nuclear weapon stockpiles and work worldwide to achieve their abolition. “We are scientists committed to protecting health and safety and Catholic leaders committed to the common good of all people,” the statement begins. “We are uniting in calling on President Biden to reduce the nuclear threat as our nation works with others for a world without nuclear weapons.” Susan Gunn, director of the Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns in Washington, was one of the Catholics who signed the statement. She said it is time for the United States to move “from a culture of fear, a culture of death to a real, just and lasting peace that is life affirming. I’m glad to say we see the Biden administration as a new beginning, a chance to recommit, to refocus on nuclear disarmament,” she told Catholic News Service. The Union of Concerned Scientists’ Global Security Program and Stephen Colecchi, former director of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Office of International Justice and Peace, collaborated on developing the statement.
Court dismisses Catholic high school teacher’s lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS | An Indiana trial court May 7 dismissed the lawsuit of a former Catholic high school teacher in Indianapolis who said he was fired in 2019 because of his same-sex marriage. Joshua Payne-Elliott, who had been a world language and social studies teacher at Cathedral High School, claimed the Indianapolis Archdiocese illegally interfered with his job. A trial court had initially ruled that the lawsuit could move forward, but the Indiana Supreme Court sent the case back down and authorized the trial court to reconsider. Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at Becket, the religious liberty law firm representing the archdiocese, said after the trial court’s dismissal that “the government can’t punish the Catholic Church for asking Catholic educators to support Catholic teaching. This has always been a very simple case,” he added, “because the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the freedom of religious schools to choose teachers who support their religious faith.” School officials announced in 2019 that it had rescinded the teacher’s contract based on the contract’s morality clause but according to the lawsuit, when the school renewed Payne-Elliott’s annual teaching contract, it did not include the morality clause that a same-sex marriage would violate.
Vatican cautions U.S. bishops on Communion
VATICAN CITY | The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has urged the U.S. bishops to proceed with caution in their discussions about formulating a national policy “to address the situation of Catholics in public office who support legislation allowing abortion, euthanasia or other moral evils.” Cardinal Luis Ladaria, congregation prefect, reiterated what he said he had told several groups of U.S. bishops during their 2019-2020 “ad limina” visits, namely that “the effective development of a policy in this area requires that dialogue occurs in two stages: first among the bishops themselves, and then between bishops and Catholic pro-choice politicians within their jurisdictions.” In the letter to Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Cardinal Ladaria also insisted: such a policy cannot usurp the authority of an individual bishop in his diocese on the matter; the policy would require near unanimity; and it would be “misleading” to present abortion and euthanasia as “the only grave matters of Catholic moral and social teaching that demand the fullest level of accountability on the part of Catholics.” The letter, dated May 7 and obtained by Catholic News Service in Rome May 8, said it was in response to a letter from Archbishop Gomez informing the doctrinal congregation that the bishops were preparing to address the situation of Catholic politicians and “the worthiness to receive holy Communion.”
World
Jesuits prepare to celebrate Ignatian Year
ROME | The roughly 15,000 members of the Society of Jesus, their collaborators and many people who draw on the spiritual heritage left by St. Ignatius of Loyola are preparing to mark a special Ignatian Year beginning May 20 and lasting until the saint’s feast day, July 31, 2022. Anticipating the celebration, Father Arturo Sosa, the Jesuit superior general, hosted the launch May 11 of “Walking with Ignatius,” a book-length interview he did with journalist Darío Menor. On May 20, 1521, the soldier Ignatius was wounded by a cannonball in battle; he spent months in bed recuperating and reading about Jesus and the lives of saints. He decided he wanted to be one of them, laid down his sword, gave away his belongings and set off on a journey to discern God’s will for his life. “With his leg shattered, he became a pilgrim, a wayfarer toward true freedom,” Father Sosa said at the book launch. “He freed himself from the illusions he had built up from his family experience and in the royal court, to pursue the ideal built from the personal encounter with Jesus of Nazareth, which allowed him to discover the essence of freedom: the love that leads to the surrender of one’s own life so that others may have life.” The theme of the Ignatian Year is “To see all things new in Christ.”
Students testify at trial on abuse in minor seminary
VATICAN CITY | Four former students at the minor seminary located in the Vatican testified May 12 at the ongoing trial of Father Gabriele Martinelli, who is accused of sexually abusing a younger student at the St. Pius X Pre-Seminary. One of the former students asked the journalists present to refer to him only by his initials, M.B., because he soon will be ordained to the priesthood; Giuseppe Pignatone, president of the Vatican City State tribunal, supported the request. The four former students each had been questioned by Vatican investigators in 2018, and portions of their statements to the investigators were read at the trial. The May 12 session was the ninth of the trial, which began in October. The abuse was said to have occurred between 2007 and 2012. Although both were under the age of 18 when the abuse was said to have begun, the court accused the priest of continuing to abuse the younger student when Martinelli, not yet a priest, was already 20. Msgr. Enrico Radice, the former rector of the seminary, also is on trial and is accused of hindering the investigation into the abuse allegations. The seminary and the Opera Don Folci, the religious institution that runs the minor seminary, are accused of failing to protect the young students. M.B. was the only one of the four witnesses to tell both the court and the investigators that the young man accusing Father Martinelli had told him of the abuse. And, he had told investigators in April 2018, “these facts were known to many at the pre-seminary.”
Pope urges prayers for Colombia
VATICAN CITY | Loving others as Jesus loved means serving others, reaching out and helping those in need, Pope Francis said. “To love like Christ means saying ‘no’ to other loves that the world offers us: love of money — those who love money do not love as Jesus loves — love of success, vanity, power,” the pope said May 9 before reciting the “Regina Coeli” prayer in St. Peter’s Square. The crowd included dozens of people from Colombia, who were praying for an end to the violence in their country that began in late April with protests over a government plan to increase taxes. Human rights organizations have criticized Colombia police for excessive use of force against demonstrators as more than 24 people have died. “I would like to express my concern for the tensions and violent clashes in Colombia, which have caused deaths and injuries,” the pope told the people gathered in the square. “There are many Colombians here; let us pray for your homeland.” Pope Francis also expressed his concern for the ongoing clashes between Palestinians and Israelis in Jerusalem. “With particular concern I am following the events that are happening in Jerusalem,” he said.
