Nation
House passes two immigration bills with citizenship provisions
WASHINGTON | The U.S. House of Representatives approved two separate immigration bills March 18, clearing an initial hurdle for two groups seeking a path toward citizenship: younger unauthorized immigrants called “Dreamers” and migrant farmworkers. Both measures passed in the House along party lines, for the most part, with but will face greater opposition in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. bishops were among those from various faith-based organizations, including Catholic groups such as the Franciscan Action Network and the Columban Center for Advocacy and Outreach, voicing support for the bills. The American Dream and Promise Act for unauthorized immigrants has enjoyed strong backing in the past as it seeks to provide young adults brought to the country illegally as children a path toward citizenship. All House Democrats voted for it. and nine Republicans voted with them. It passed 228-197. The bill would similarly benefit immigrants in the country under the Temporary Protected Status. The Farm Modernization Workforce Act passed 247-174; 30 Republicans voted for it and two Democrats opposed it. It would allow farmworkers to earn legal status and later they also can apply for permanent residency by showing prior employment and continued work in agriculture.
Dallas Catholics, faith-based agencies pitch in to help migrant teens
DALLAS | As federal officials announced that a downtown Dallas facility had been chosen to house up to 3,000 migrant teenagers starting the week of March 15, the Catholic faithful in the Diocese of Dallas sprang into action to help. The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center opened to house unaccompanied migrant teens in U.S. custody, with the first few hundred arriving March 17. The convention center will be used for up to 75 days, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent March 15 to members of the Dallas City Council. Federal agencies will use the facility to house boys ages 15 to 17, according to the memo. As the unaccompanied migrant teens began to arrive, Catholic Charities Dallas answered the call to assist with the process. “For Catholic Charities, we are here to help all in need and there is no question that these kids are in need -- and we’re here to help,” said Dave Woodyard, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Dallas. He said Catholic Charities’ efforts will focus on finding 200 to 300 Spanish-speaking volunteers and screening them to assist at the convention center.
World
Book released commemorating pope’s prayer at start of pandemic
VATICAN CITY | One year ago, Pope Francis stood in a rain-drenched, empty St. Peter’s Square praying for God’s comfort as the world began experiencing the growing severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vatican is commemorating that event with a book of texts and images “encapsulating the meaning of that extraordinary moment of prayer,” the Dicastery for Communication said in a March 24 press release. The English version of the book titled, “Why are You Afraid? Have You No Faith?” is jointly published by the Vatican publishing house and Our Sunday Visitor. The book includes Pope Francis’ recent reflections about that evening and what was going through his mind. He said he thought about “the empty square, people united at a distance,” and about the sculpture in the square of a boat carrying migrants, which made him think how “we are all on the boat.”
Report exonerates Cologne cardinal, incriminates another archbishop
COLOGNE, Germany | A much-anticipated report on the handling of abuse cases in the Archdiocese of Cologne exonerates Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki but incriminates Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Hesse and Cologne Auxiliary Bishop Dominik Schwaderlapp. The report by the law firm Gercke Wollschläger accuses Cardinal Woelki’s predecessors, the deceased Cardinals Joseph Höffner (1906-1987) and Joachim Meisner (1933-2017), of many breaches of duty in the handling of abuse cases -- in terms of state and church law as well as in terms of the church’s self-understanding, the German Catholic news agency KNA reported. The report also incriminates the former vicar general, Father Norbert Feldhoff, and the head of the Cologne church court, Father Günter Assenmacher, who is accused of having given inaccurate legal information in two cases. In an immediate reaction to the findings, Cardinal Woelki relieved Bishop Schwaderlapp and Father Assenmacher of their duties, KNA reported. Bishop Schwaderlapp subsequently offered his resignation to Pope Francis, KNA reported. The cardinal said he would now have to read the report in the next few days and consider further consequences. He added that he was not authorized to act in all cases, for example regarding diocesan bishops. “I will therefore forward the report to Rome today,” the cardinal said.
Franciscans concerned about Good Friday collection
JERUSALEM | During this year of COVID-19 lockdowns and lack of international pilgrimages, the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land has had to adjust its funding priorities and trim its budgeting, and difficult though that has been, Father Ramzi Sidawi fears the worst is still to come. “It is now a difficult, strange, new situation,” said Father Sidawi, general administrator of the Custody, which does more than take care of holy places. “In the past, we have been in wars and the intifada, and no pilgrims came, but all over the world churches were open, and we could collect donations. Today, churches all over the world are closed and not able to hold collections.” The Custody receives its main funding under the supervision of the Congregation for Eastern Churches through the Good Friday Collection for the Holy Land, held worldwide. The funds collected are used to pay salaries of Custody employees -- including teachers; maintain Franciscan sanctuaries; support tuition subsidies at the Custody’s 15 schools; provide university scholarships; and subsidize rent for 530 units leased to Catholic families in housing projects in Jerusalem. “Sometimes we are stressed, with our accountants asking, ‘Do we have enough money? How much money do we have?’” he said. Last year’s collection, which came at the start of the pandemic, was postponed until September, and even then only 25% of what is usually collected came in, said Father Sidawi.
Syrians hope for papal visit after successful Iraqi trip, nuncio says
VATICAN CITY |The people of Syria were touched and encouraged by Pope Francis’ recent visit to Iraq, said Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio to Syria. During a virtual news conference March 23, Cardinal Zenari said many Syrians, Christian and non-Christian alike, followed televised coverage of the Iraqi visit and some even crossed the border to Iraq to be there for the occasion, including “two Syrian bishops, some priests and some young people.” In the days after the visit, “I received some visits from diplomats from all around the world, also some non-Christian diplomats, and they praised” the pope’s visit to Iraq, he said. “Some of them asked when is the pope coming to Syria,” Cardinal Zenari said. “I must assure you that Syria is far from being forgotten by Pope Francis. Syria remains in his heart.” The Italian cardinal added that “as soon as the circumstances allow, certainly the pope will visit Syria.” The news conference, which was hosted by Caritas Internationalis, focused on the church’s humanitarian response to Syrians suffering from war for the past 10 years.