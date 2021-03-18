Nation
Lawmakers set to vote on two immigration bills
WASHINGTON | The U.S. House of Representatives is set to look at two bills on the immigration front March 18, both seeking a path toward citizenship for two groups: younger unauthorized immigrants called “Dreamers” and a second one to help migrant farmworkers become citizens. Both measures are favored to pass in the House but face greater opposition in the U.S. Senate, particularly at a time when politicians are fighting over whether there is an immigration crisis at the border. While neither bill is expected to become law, they serve more as bellwethers of what the battle for immigration reform could look like under President Joe Biden. Earlier in the year, the Biden administration rolled out a road map toward that goal under the name of the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, introduced in Congress Feb. 18. It seeks to legalize some 11 million unauthorized immigrants currently in the U.S., with a special focus on reunification of families. It would offer immediate permanent resident status to some groups, such as young adults brought into the U.S. illegally as children, farmworkers and those under a program known as Temporary Protected Status, while also providing an eight-year path to citizenship for others.
3 young Catholic women becoming Eagle Scouts
RICHMOND, Va. | Rachel and Mara Snyder, and Madeline “Maddie” Mullin are part of history, becoming part of the inaugural group of young women to become Eagle Scouts in the Boy Scouts of America. The Snyders are identical twins who are first-year students at Virginia Commonwealth University and members of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in suburban Glen Allen. Maddie, their lifelong friend, is a home-schooled high school senior and member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Parish in Richmond. The trio credited their families and their faith for their accomplishment. For the young women, the love of Scouting was planted early by their families. Mara and Rachel’s great grandfather was one of the country’s first Eagle Scouts. Their father, Patrick, followed in his footsteps. Maddie was a member of Girl Scouts for five years but enjoyed tagging along on her younger brother’s Boy Scouts activities. When the dream of female Eagle Scouts became more realistic, the family took a weekend camping trip to determine how they could start a troop in Richmond. Maddie’s older sister, Anna, who had severe developmental delays, was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after the trip and died one month later. Her death served as a catalyst to create something lasting and good.
World
Vatican: No blessing gay unions
VATICAN CITY | While homosexual men and women must be respected, any form of blessing a same-sex union is “illicit,” said the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. The negative judgment is on the blessing of unions, not the people who may still receive a blessing as individuals, it said in a statement published March 15. The statement was a response to a question or “dubium” that came from priests and lay faithful “who require clarification and guidance concerning a controversial issue,” said an official commentary accompanying the statement. The response to the question, “Does the church have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex?” was “Negative.” “It is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage -- i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life -- as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex,” the doctrinal office said in an explanatory note accompanying the statement. Pope Francis approved both the statement and the note for publication. “The Christian community and its pastors are called to welcome with respect and sensitivity persons with homosexual inclinations and will know how to find the most appropriate ways, consistent with church teaching, to proclaim to them the Gospel in its fullness,” the explanatory note said.
Bishops: Brazilians ‘need vaccines now’
SAO PAULO | The Brazilian bishops’ conference and five civil society groups criticized the federal government response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a document titled, “The People Cannot Pay With Their Lives,” the groups said it was time to end the escalation of death. The groups, which formed the Pact for Life and for Brazil consortium, presented the document on a video call to the National Forum of Governors. “There is no time to waste; denialism kills,” said the document, referring to stances taken by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has denied the critical situation the country is facing and downplayed the importance of using masks and maintaining social distancing. Brazil faces its worst peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the six signatories call for the mass vaccination of the population. “The Brazilian people need vaccines now. The virus will not go away through obscurantism, angry speeches or offensive phrases. Enough nonsense and irresponsibility,” the document said.
Irish legislators vote to stop abortions of disabled fetuses
MANCHESTER, England | Politicians in Northern Ireland voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill to prevent the late-term abortions of babies with disabilities. On March 15, members of the Legislative Assembly voted 48-12 in support of the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill, completing the second stage of its passage through the Belfast-based Northern Ireland Assembly. The bill must pass through committee before it can amend abortion regulations imposed on the U.K. province by the British Parliament in March 2020. Those regulations allow abortion up to birth in cases where the fetus is disabled. The Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act 2019 will continue to permit abortions on demand in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and up to 24 weeks for undefined mental or physical health reasons. Substantial support for the bill, introduced by Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party, followed March 11 evidence given to the assembly’s Health Committee by Heidi Crowter, a 25-year-old English woman with Down syndrome. She said the law in the U.K. tells people with Down syndrome “that we are worth less than those without disabilities.”
Friar is shot at Mexican sanctuary
MEXICO CITY | A young Franciscan friar was shot at one of western Mexico’s most important Catholic sites in what local church officials are calling “an isolated incident.” The unidentified friar and seminarian, 24, was shot from behind March 14 in the atrium of the Basilica of Our Lady of Zapopan in suburban Guadalajara. A suspect has been arrested in the shooting, though no motive for the attack was given. “This is an isolated incident,” said Father Antonio Gutiérrez, Archdiocese of Guadalajara spokesman. “It was someone who was not in his right mind.” Father Gutiérrez said the injured friar was hospitalized, though expected to recover. The assailant had been causing a scene at the basilica, he added, and shot the friar from behind, with the bullet entering in the upper back and exiting through the chest. The Franciscans have been responsible for the Basilica of Our Lady of Zapopan since its opening in 1730.
Week of prayer for all people in China
YANGON, Myanmar | Cardinal Charles Bo, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, set May 23-30 as a week of prayer for China. In 2007, then-Pope Benedict XVI published his letter to Catholics in China and designated May 24, the feast of Our Lady Help of Christians, as an annual worldwide day of prayer for the Chinese church. “We should ask Our Lady of Sheshan to protect all humanity and therefore the dignity of each and every person in China, in the words of Pope Benedict’s prayer, to believe, to hope, to love,” Cardinal Bo said in a March 14 statement. “It is right that we should pray not only for the church but for all persons in the People’s Republic of China.” He said he was expressing his love for the people of China, his respect for their ancient civilization and extraordinary economic growth.