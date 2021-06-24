Nation
Father of Amazon founder gives $12 million to Catholic school
WASHINGTON | Miguel Bezos, the immigrant father of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $12 million to a Catholic school in Delaware that housed and educated him when he arrived as an unaccompanied minor from Cuba in the early 1960s. The senior Bezos attended Salesianum School in Wilmington, Delaware, after fleeing post-Revolution Cuba, along with over 14,000 other minors brought to the U.S. through Operation Pedro Pan, a program organized by the Catholic Church with the help of the U.S. government. Because Catholic social services agencies in Miami receiving the Cuban minors were overwhelmed, dioceses throughout the country began sending children to Catholic facilities and foster families throughout the country. Bezos ended up at a home for boys in Wilmington. Back then, Father James P. Byrne, of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, was put in charge of Casa de Sales, where Bezos was welcomed with other Cuban boys. “There was a priest in charge of us, and it was a tremendous experience for me. I’m sure you’ve heard sad stories about what terrible experiences some of the Peter Pan kids had, but for us in Wilmington, we had each other, and we became very close,” Bezos said in a 2016 interview posted on the website of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
Bishops praise committment to give vaccines to needy nations
WASHINGTON | The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on International Justice and Peace praised President Joe Biden June 23 for his commitment to provide 500 million COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income countries. This was recently matched by the G-7 nations, bringing the total of vaccines to 1 billion. “As world leaders work together to help bring an end to this pandemic, we are grateful for President Biden’s leadership to aid the poor and vulnerable around the world who remain most at-risk,” said Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, USCCB president, and Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, committee chairman. “This gesture of global solidarity is timely, responding to those regions with the greatest need, particularly in Africa and South Asia,” they said in a joint statement. The United States plans to purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine that it will then donate to countries in need around the world. The Washington Post reported recently that the first 200 million doses will be sent out this year, with 300 million more shared in the first half of next year. COVAX, the World Health Organization-backed initiative to share COVID-19 doses across the globe, will distribute the doses to low- and middle-income countries.
Alumna of Catholic high school named NASA deputy administrator
ROCHESTER, N.Y. | Pamela Melroy, an alumna of a Catholic high school in the Diocese of Rochester and one of the world’s most renowned astronauts, has a major distinction to add to her long list of accomplishments: deputy administrator for NASA. The U.S. Senate confirmed her for the position June 17, three months after being nominated by President Joe Biden. In a statement, she called it “an honor” to be confirmed for the post and said she is “humbled” by the confidence Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have in her. “I look forward to returning to the NASA family and working with Administrator (Bill) Nelson,” Melroy said, “to ensure the United States continues to lead in space and beyond -- exploring the wonders of the universe, expanding the earth science research critical to combating climate change, unlocking scientific discoveries that will change the world as we know it, and inspiring the next generation of discoverers and dreamers.” Melroy, a 1979 graduate of Bishop Kearney High School in Irondequoit, New York, served with NASA from 1995 until retiring in 2009. During her tenure, she piloted two space shuttle missions, STS-92 in 2000 and STS-112 in 2002, and was the mission commander on STS-120 in 2007. All three were assembly missions for the International Space Station. (STS stands for Space Transportation System.)
World
10 months after Beirut blast: ‘We are bleeding, help is needed’
BEIRUT | Nearly a year after the blast at the Beirut port, the memory of that night is still so vivid. Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui, located about a half-mile from the site of the explosion, suffered extensive damage the night of Aug. 4. The disaster -- one of the biggest nonnuclear explosions in history -- destroyed large sections of the capital city, mostly in Christian areas. More than 200 people were killed, more than 6,000 injured and more than 300,000 displaced. Of the 350 injured people taken to Geitaoui, 15 could not be saved; some died before arriving at the hospital. “We felt the people’s misery and their desperation,” said Sister Hadia Abi Chebli, a member of the Maronite Sisters of the Holy Family and one of the hospital directors-general. “That night, I cried like a child,” recalled Dr. Pierre Yared, her co-director of the 260-bed hospital for the last 11 years. “It was like an Armageddon scene from a movie,” Yared told Catholic News Service. “We were in a catastrophic situation. No electricity.”
Official: Vatican paid more than $7 million in property taxes in 2020
VATICAN CITY | When a popular Italian rapper slammed the Vatican for expressing its concerns about a proposed anti-homophobia bill, he told his more than 12.5 million Instagram followers that the Vatican owed Italy some 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in back property taxes. Bishop Nunzio Galantino, president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See, which controls most Vatican property and investments, said the singer, known as Fedez, was “misinformed.” In fact, the bishop told Mediaset’s Stanze Vaticane blog, in 2020 the administration paid 5.95 million euros ($7.1 million) in property taxes to the Italian government and 2.88 million euros ($3.4 million) in corporate taxes for commercial activities in Vatican-owned buildings in Italy. In addition, he said, the Vatican governor’s office, the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, the Vicariate of Rome, the Italian bishops’ conference and individual religious orders and organizations paid taxes of various kinds for property they own outside the Vatican walls. Bishop Galantino, in the June 24 interview, also announced that in mid-July his office would publish a budget listing the number of Vatican-owned properties it oversees in Italy and abroad.
Pope to grandparents: ‘You are needed’
VATICAN CITY | Writing to his peers, Catholics who have reached a venerable age like he has, Pope Francis told older Catholics that God is close to them and still has plans for their lives. “I was called to become the bishop of Rome when I had reached, so to speak, retirement age, and thought I would not be doing anything new,” said the pope, who is 84 now and was elected when he was 76. “The Lord is always -- always -- close to us. He is close to us with new possibilities, new ideas, new consolations, but always close to us. You know that the Lord is eternal; he never, ever goes into retirement,” the pope wrote in his message for the Catholic Church’s first celebration of the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. The message was released at the Vatican June 22 in anticipation of the celebration July 25, the Sunday closest to the feast of Sts. Joachim and Anne, Jesus’ grandparents. “Think about it: what is our vocation today, at our age? To preserve our roots, to pass on the faith to the young and to care for the little ones,” he wrote. “Never forget this.” “There is no retirement age from the work of proclaiming the Gospel and handing down traditions to your grandchildren. You just need to set out and undertake something new.”
