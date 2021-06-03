Nation
Ending limit called ‘affront’ to value of life
WASHINGTON | Lifting a long-standing prohibition on the ability of scientists to culture human embryos in the lab past 14 days shows “an utter disregard” for the value of human life and is “an affront to the sanctity of human life,” said two Catholic members of Congress, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. The International Society for Stem Cell Research said May 26 that what’s known as “the 14-day” rule, in place for 40 years, should be lifted and that regulatory bodies in each country that conduct this type of research should decide what research will be permitted and how. ISSCR’s guidelines previously put the culturing of human embryos beyond 14 days postfertilization in its most restrictive category three: “prohibited research activities.” The new guidelines, drafted by a task force of scientists and ethicists, omit longer embryo culture from this category and encourage a public discussion about allowing it. “The ISSCR has shown an utter disregard for the value and dignity of human life,” Smith said in a May 27 statement. He said the previous 14-day rule “was already unethical and morally repugnant, but the ISSCR has now removed all restraint, allowing unborn humans at any stage of development to be experimented on, manipulated and destroyed.”
Migration policy can ‘make amends’ in Central America
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador | The executive director of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc. said she hopes to see the Biden administration use the U.S. vice president’s forthcoming trip to Mexico and Guatemala as opportunity to correct historic wrongs in the region. Anna Gallagher made the remarks to Catholic News Service days before Vice President Kamala Harris prepared for her June 7 and 8 diplomatic trip -- a journey designed to set the tone for U.S. immigration policy toward Central America. “For decades, the United States has supported corrupt presidents and regimes in the Americas and the Caribbean basin, including El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras,” Gallagher said. “These governments have oppressed their own people, consistently failed to support the rule of law and recognize the human rights of their own citizens and even committed genocides,” the head of CLINIC added. Gallagher was set to meet with a group of leaders from Catholic organizations, Vatican officials as well as prelates from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops as well as Mexico and Central America June 1 and 2 in Chicago for an unprecedented gathering on immigration. In a May 30 phone call and May 31 email with CNS, she said that those actions, over the decades, adversely and disproportionately affected the poor of the region, resulting in the current immigration woes and mass displacement in the continent.
‘America’s first cathedral’ marks 200
BALTIMORE | The first Catholic cathedral in the United States could have been a Gothic structure, but the first bishop for the Catholic Church in America wanted something forward-looking for the new country. Bishop John Carroll chose instead a neoclassical structure for America’s first cathedral, designed by the architect of the brand-new U.S. Capitol and built in Baltimore. The style was modern for its time. The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, will mark the 200th anniversary of its dedication with a Mass May 31, 2 p.m. (EDT), which will be livestreamed on the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s website at archbalt.org. Immediately following the Mass, Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori will dedicate the St. John Paul II Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel in the basilica’s undercroft, which was “rediscovered” in a major renovation completed in 2006. Architect Benjamin H. Latrobe presented two plans for the cathedral, one Gothic, one neoclassical. Bishop Carroll chose the neoclassical plan, with modifications, and the cornerstone was laid July 7, 1806.
World
Indulgence granted to pilgrims in Italy
ROME | As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease in Italy, the country’s bishops are hoping a new tourism initiative will attract would-be pilgrims. One way the June 1-Sept. 17 initiative, “Ora viene il bello” (“Now comes the beautiful”), hopes to draw pilgrims is by granting a plenary indulgence to those who visit one of Italy’s many shrines. Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, head of the Apostolic Penitentiary, the Vatican office that promotes and regulates indulgences, signed a decree granting a plenary indulgence after a request was made May 17 by Bishop Stefano Russo, general secretary of the Italian bishops’ conference. Among the conditions for receiving an indulgence are a spirit detached from sin, going to confession as soon as possible, receiving Communion and praying for the intentions of Pope Francis. In a statement released May 29, Bishop Russo said the initiative, which is sponsored by the Italian bishops’ national tourism office, offered a “great opportunity to regenerate hope” in the country which was devastated by the pandemic.
Holy See receives permanent status at the WHO
VATICAN CITY | The World Health Assembly adopted a resolution to formalize the participation of the Holy See in the World Health Organization as a nonmember state observer. The annual assembly, which is the decision-making body of WHO, held its sessions online and at its headquarters in Geneva May 24-31. The assembly adopted “by consensus” May 31 a resolution presented by Italy that “formalizes the participation of the Holy See in the work of the World Health Organization as a nonmember state observer,” the Vatican said in a communique June 1. “This decision reflects the relationship that the Holy See has continuously maintained with this organization since 1953, and it bears witness to the commitment of the family of nations in addressing, through dialogue and international solidarity, the global health challenges that afflict humanity,” the communique said. The resolution confers on the Holy See the right to participate in the general debate of the health assembly and other meetings, make interventions and reply as well as co-sponsor draft resolutions and decisions that make reference to the Holy See, among other rights. However, the Holy See does not have the right to vote or to put forward candidates for office.
Masses remember Tiananmen Square protesters
HONG KONG | The protesters killed in Tiananmen Square in mainland China on June 4, 1989, used to be remembered in Hong Kong with an annual candlelight vigil in the city’s expansive Victoria Park, attended by crowds as big as 130,000, all holding flickering candles. Now the lawful gatherings seem to be limited to seven Catholic churches. The reason for the dramatic downsizing? Politics and the pandemic. Police said they had to cancel the event this year and last year because of social distancing rules put in place to control the spread of COVID-19. This year’s event is the first one banned since the Chinese government in Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong last June. The controversial legislation prohibits acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Last year, despite a ban, thousands went to Victoria Park. Eventually, 26 people were charged with offenses including taking part in an unauthorized assembly and incitement. The law that critics say is overly broad and vaguely worded has many Hong Kong residents wondering whether the memorial in Victoria Park is over for good. But other laws allow Hong Kongers, albeit fewer of them, to officially gather and solemnly remember those students who were shot to death by soldiers in a public square. “We believe that celebrating a Catholic Mass is a religious activity protected by our basic law,” said Porson Chan, a project officer for the Justice and Peace Commission of the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese.
