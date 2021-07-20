Nation
Portland churches vandalized with graffiti, fire
PORTLAND, Ore. | Four Portland Catholic churches have been vandalized in the span of about six weeks. At least one incident involved a group protesting the recent discovery of unmarked graves at primarily Catholic-run schools in Canada, while other instances appear to be the work of disgruntled teens and individuals with general anger toward the church. In June, vandals lit fires and wrote graffiti on the grounds at St. Patrick Church in Northwest Portland; a month later additional graffiti appeared on the historic church’s wooden front doors. On June 26, a stained-glass window was broken at Northeast Portland’s St. Andrew Church and less than a week later, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Southeast Portland, a group of protesters, including families with children, left red handprints on the church door, columns and steps. Then late July 11 or early July 12, Holy Redeemer in North Portland had its doors spray-painted with an anarchist symbol and an obscene critique of colonialism. Throughout the United States this year, there’s been increased vandalism, much of it protesting colonialism and white supremacy. Churches and religious statues have been among the targets. In Portland, city officials reported complaints about graffiti at various locations were up nearly 400% since the pandemic began in March 2020.
USCCB official resigns; ‘improper behavior’ alleged
WASHINGTON | Msgr. Jeffrey D. Burrill, the general secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops since November, has resigned from the post after the USCCB “became aware of impending media reports alleging possible improper behavior by Msgr. Burrill,” said Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, USCCB president. In a July 20 memo to bishops, Archbishop Gomez said he had accepted Msgr. Burrill’s resignation, effective immediately. “What was shared with us did not include allegations of misconduct with minors. However, in order to avoid becoming a distraction to the operations and ongoing work of the conference, Monsignor has resigned,” the archbishop said. “The conference takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and will pursue all appropriate steps to address them,” he said. In a lengthy story posted midday, The Pillar, an online outlet that covers the Catholic Church and provides news and analysis, said Archbishop Gomez’s memo came after it had contacted the USCCB and Msgr. Burrill regarding evidence the news outlet claimed to have “of a pattern of sexual misconduct on Burrill’s part.” The Pillar said it did an analysis of commercially available app signal data correlated to Burrill’s mobile device showing he had “visited gay bars and private residences.” The data “does not identify the names of app users, but instead correlates a unique numerical identifier to each mobile device using particular apps.”
TPS urged for Guatemalans; advocates say conditions are dire
WASHINGTON | Extensive damage from back-to-back tropical storms in the middle of a pandemic has made a bad situation worse in Guatemala, argued immigration advocates July 14, seeking a special immigration status for nationals from the Central American nation. Guatemala is the kind of country that keeps suffering “one terrible incident after another,” said Democratic Rep. Norma Torres of California’s 35th Congressional District in a press call featuring Guatemalans who are in the U.S. illegally and activists seeking immigration protection under the Temporary Protection Status program. TPS grants a work permit and reprieve from deportation to certain people whose countries have experienced natural disasters, armed conflicts or exceptional situations so they can remain temporarily in the United States. As of March 11, nationals from the countries of El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen were eligible for TPS. Andrea Barrios, founder of the nonprofit Colectivo Artesanal in Guatemala, showed photos of extensive storm damage the country had suffered following tropical storms Eta and Iota in late 2020. Add into the mix a pandemic, lack of government response, and it is an untenable situation for Guatemalans trying to get by, she said.
Olympian: Catholic high school ‘pushed me to do everything’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Coming into this track and field season, Adreanna Parlette was trying to recapture the form that made her a star at St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville. She ended up exceeding even her expectations, qualifying June 24 at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the long jump in Eugene, Oregon, and finishing 17th out of 24 women competing for three spots on the Olympic team. “She’s in pretty elite company,” said Cameron Harvey, associate head coach of the track and field team at Belmont University, which also is in Nashville and is where Parlette competes on the collegiate level. After qualifying for the Olympic Trials, “no matter what happens, you are among a very small percentage of female athletes,” he said. “I was competing against the best of the best,” said Parlette, who graduated from St. Cecilia in 2017. “It was exciting. I didn’t feel any pressure. I felt like I belonged.” That wouldn’t have been the case before she transferred from Jacksonville University in Florida to Belmont in 2019. Parlette had lost a lot of confidence, Harvey said. “There were some struggles believing she could still compete.”
World
Pope offers his solidarity to Mexican diocese
MEXICO CITY | Pope Francis sent a letter of encouragement to residents of a Mexican diocese afflicted by battling drug cartels, a conflict that has cast attention on the lawlessness covering wide swaths of Mexico and the government’s inability to pacify the country. In the letter sent to Bishop Cristóbal Ascensio García of Apatzingán and read at Mass July 18, the pope spoke of violence in the Tierra Caliente region of western Michoacán state. He also offered prayers for the population, along with the message: you are not alone. “The climate of terror and insecurity that afflicts the population is against God’s will. ... Remember that you are not alone, the Lord is strength and mercy, that he never abandons his children, that the church is attentive and close to those that suffer,” the letter said. “My prayer to the Lord Jesus is that you can move forward in life and that he helps you to carry the crosses and sufferings with meekness, strength and patience.” The pope’s letter again brought attention to Mexico’s difficult security situation, which failed to improve -- and often worsened -- during the last 15 years as drug cartels and criminal groups dispute crime territories.
Pope expresses closeness with Cuban people
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Cuba a week after protests erupted on the island nation. In his first public appearance after his release from Gemelli hospital, the pope told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square July 18 that he was “near to the dear Cuban people in these difficult moments, in particular to those families suffering the most. I pray that the Lord might help the nation construct a society that is more and more just and fraternal through peace, dialogue and solidarity,” he said, as a large group of pilgrims in the square held Cuban flags. The pope encouraged the people of Cuba to entrust themselves to the maternal protection of the island’s patroness, Our Lady of Charity, who “will accompany them on this journey.” Thousands of Cubans in Havana and elsewhere took to the streets July 11 to protest economic hardships, lack of basic freedoms and the Cuban government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, making for what some have described as the most significant unrest in decades. Since the protests, the government reportedly has responded by arresting people, including clergy, not only on the streets but also in their homes.
