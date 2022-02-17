Nation
NCEA: Catholic school enrollment increases this school year
WASHINGTON |Catholic school enrollment increased for the first time in two decades this school year, according to a preliminary report released by the National Catholic Educational Association Feb. 14. The enrollment increase was from Catholic elementary schools and overall grew overall by 5.8% -- primarily due to the sharp rise in the number of prekindergarten students. Catholic secondary schools’ enrollment went down by 0.4% this year. Highlights of the annual report, which will be issued in March, showed an enrollment increase of 62,000 students, or a 3.8% jump. The increase does not put Catholic school numbers back to their pre-pandemic levels though. During the first year of the pandemic, Catholic school enrollment decreased by 6.4%, its largest one-year decline in the 50 years the NCEA has been collecting school data. Right now, Catholic school enrollment is 2.8% lower than it was 2019-2020. The brief report credited the enrollment bump this year to Catholic schools’ “dedication in safely opening classrooms and supporting their communities’ needs,” but it also stressed this trend must continue. It pointed out that schools “need to continue to adapt to those needs and use the momentum to retain students and recruit new students in the upcoming years to stabilize or continue to increase enrollment.”
Collegians gather for faith-filled SEEK22 weekend
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. |A regional event of the annual SEEK22 conference of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students brought together 200 college students from Philadelphia-area campuses Feb. 5 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown. Students attended from West Chester University, Drexel University, the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University to explore the Gospel call to missionary discipleship. While each school held the first and last days of the Feb. 4-6 SEEK22 conference in their own Newman Centers, all the participants gathered for the second day to examine such questions as “What did Jesus teach?” “Why did Jesus die?” and “How is God calling you?” The questions were prompted by keynote speakers whose addresses were livestreamed, including Sister Miriam James Heidland, a member of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity; Edward Sri, a theologian and author; and Sister Bethany Madonna of the Sisters of Life. FOCUS has adapted SEEK the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. While usually the in-person conference is hosted in one central location for participants to travel to, recent years have seen a hybrid event of local, smaller gatherings that feature livestreamed talks.
World
Italian court blocks referendum on euthanasia
ROME | Italy’s Constitutional Court has blocked a national referendum on legalizing euthanasia, saying it would violate constitutional protections of human life. The court, which ruled in 2019 against punishing a physician for assisting with the death of a terminally ill patient experiencing intolerable suffering, had urged parliament to draft clear legislation regulating euthanasia and assisted suicide. But a delay in parliamentary action led a coalition of right-to-die groups to launch a drive to collect signatures to put a euthanasia referendum on the ballot. The drive collected more than 1 million signatures, and the supreme court declared almost 550,000 of them valid -- more than what was needed to have the question reviewed by the Constitutional Court. The referendum would have modified Italian law so that causing anyone’s death with his or her consent would no longer be punishable with a prison term of six to 15 years. Instead, the only acts of euthanasia or assisted suicide that would remain punishable would be those involving persons under the age of 18, persons coerced into giving consent or those incapable of giving consent because of mental infirmity or being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. While the Constitutional Court’s full ruling and explanations were not published immediately, its press office released a statement saying, “The court deemed the referendum question inadmissible because, following the repeal, albeit partial, of the law on the killing of a consenting party, which is the purpose of the question, the constitutionally necessary minimum protection of human life in general, and of weak and vulnerable persons in particular, would not be preserved.”
Irish priest expresses pride after parishioner’s LPGA win
DUBLIN | Parishioners in the rural Irish parish of LPGA golf champion Leona Maguire have expressed pride at the 27-year-old’s historic achievement: the first Irish golfer to win the tournament. “People are utterly delighted,” Father Oliver O’Reilly, priest at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ballyconnell, told The Irish Catholic newspaper. He said that at Mass Feb. 6, the day after Maguire’s victory, took pride in Maguire as “a lovely, lovely person” who is “very humble and well spoken.” When she is not on the golfing circuit, Maguire attends Mass at the parish. After shooting six birdies in the final round, Maguire took home the winner’s check of $225,000 at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony Golf and Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida. The win pushed her up to 20th in the world rankings, after having started at 177th in 2021. Father O’Reilly said that, in the parish, “there has been a lot of excitement over the last couple of years, because when she got to the first Olympics there was a big celebration, and then with the Solheim Cup, she did so well, there was another big celebration around the town. So people are really pleased about it.”
Pope chooses theme for World Day for Elderly
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis is dedicating the 2022 World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly to the importance of inviting older people to contribute to building a better world. The pope has chosen “They shall bear fruit even in old age” from the Book of Psalms (92:15) as the theme for the second world day, being celebrated July 24, 2022. The theme “intends to emphasize how grandparents and the elderly are a value and a gift both for society and for ecclesial communities,” said a Feb. 15 communique from the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life, which was promoting the world day. The same day, the pope tweeted that elderly “should be cared for like a treasure of humanity: they are our wisdom, our memory. It is crucial that grandchildren remain close to their grandparents, who are like roots from which they draw the sap of human and spiritual values.” In its communique, the dicastery said this year’s theme “is also an invitation to reconsider and value grandparents and the elderly who are too often kept on the margins of families, civil and ecclesial communities. Their experience of life and faith can contribute, in fact, to building societies that are aware of their roots and capable of dreaming of a future based on greater solidarity.”
