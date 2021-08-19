Nation
U.S. Cardinal Burke on ventilator, ‘serious but stable’
VATICAN CITY | U.S. Cardinal Raymond L. Burke remains hospitalized, on a ventilator, “in serious but stable condition” with COVID-19, a spokesman said late Aug. 17. Father Paul N. Check, executive director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Cardinal Burke’s home diocese, said the cardinal’s family “does not plan to disclose his location” but thanked the faithful for prayers and rosaries being said for Cardinal Burke. “The cardinal has received the sacraments from priests nearby to him. There are several relics in his room,” the statement said. “His family -- who with a team of doctors, is responsible for all medical decisions while the cardinal remains sedated and on a medical ventilator -- has great confidence in the care he is receiving,” said the statement posted on the shrine’s website. “The period of hospitalization, and for now isolation because of the COVID virus, may be prolonged as His Eminence’s body fights the infection and recovers strength,” the statement said. “For the time being, the sedation assists his own peace and rest. On Aug. 14 the cardinal’s official Twitter account @cardinalrlburke published a tweet said Cardinal Burke had been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was “being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress.”
World
Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambushed along highway
NAIROBI, Kenya | Two Catholic nuns were shot and killed along a highway in South Sudan Aug. 16 as they were returning home to Juba. Seven other sisters survived the attack. Sisters Mary Daniel Abut and Regina Roba were members of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart in the Archdiocese of Juba. They were returning to Juba after attending the centenary celebrations at a parish in the eastern Diocese of Torit. Father Samuel Abe of the Juba Archdiocese announced a four-day mourning period Aug. 17. The sisters will be buried Aug. 20 at the St. Theresa Cathedral in Juba. At the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, sent a telegram to the chargés d’affaires at the Vatican Embassy to South Sudan, saying Pope Francis was “deeply saddened to learn of the brutal attack.” The pope offered condolences to the victims’ families and religious community and offered his prayers and blessing. A spokeswoman for the religious congregation said that on the way back from the parish celebration, nine sisters boarded the same bus. As they were ambushed, they tried to flee and hid in the bushes. She said the gunmen went straight to where Sister Abut was hiding and shot her, then shot Sister Roba. Sister Abut died en route for help, but Sister Roba could not be found immediately. Her body later was collected by the army.
Priests question absence of government in besieged Mexican towns
MEXICO CITY | A parish priest in western Mexico has warned of a dire situation in which warring drug cartels have caused hardship for the population, including widespread shortages of basics and blocked highways. He also asked in an open letter why the police and military refused to intervene as communities became incommunicado. “There’s a military base with hundreds of soldiers (in Coalcomán) which is ‘waiting for orders’ while we’re being destroyed,” Father Jorge Luis Martínez Chávez said of the population in Coalcomán, a town of farmers and timber cutters some 385 miles west of Mexico City. “People are experiencing uncertainty due to violence: cars being burned, highways blockaded, killings everywhere, forced exiles, destruction of the highway to Michoacán, destruction of telephone lines, little internet access and (being) surrounded by armed people defending their interests,” the letter continued. Father Martínez, pastor of the St. James the Apostle Parish, said people had been run out of eight small communities in the municipality. He also compared the situation to that of another nearby town, Aguililla, which has often been incommunicado due to conflict.
