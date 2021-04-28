Nation
Oklahoma archbishop praises laws restricting abortion
OKLAHOMA CITY | Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed three bills restricting abortion into law April 26. The measures require physicians who perform abortions to be certified in obstetrics and gynecology, place performing an abortion on the list of unprofessional conduct by doctors and prohibit abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. With the fetal-heartbeat bill, any doctor who performs an abortion after detecting a heartbeat would be guilty of homicide. “We are fortunate in Oklahoma to have political leaders who understand and seek to protect our most vulnerable from abortion, which claims the lives of unborn children and too often endangers their mothers as well,” said Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, in an April 26 statement. The archbishop called for “prayers for a renewed respect for the dignity of every human life” and for a rejection of the mentality that treats human beings as “disposable based merely on their usefulness, health, age or economic status. We must offer compassion and mercy to those in need,” he added.
Wisconsin opens investigation of sexual abuse in the state’s five dioceses
MADISON, Wis. (CNS) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice is opening a statewide investigation of abuse by clergy and faith leaders within the state’s five dioceses. “We’re conducting this review to promote greater accountability and to promote healing for victims” as well as improving the response to abuse and preventing future abuse cases, said Attorney General Josh Kaul during an April 27 news conference outside the Wisconsin State Capitol. Leaders of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the dioceses of Green Bay, La Crosse and Madison, acknowledged in statements released as Kaul was meeting with reporters that they joined the attorney general during a teleconference April 26 to discuss the planned investigation. The Superior Diocese did not respond to requests for comment. Each diocese also said the review will look at historical cases rather than reports of new allegations of sexual abuse. The statements from the four dioceses said requests for documents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice will undergo legal review before a decision is made on how to respond. “Although we will take a look at the specific details of the attorney general’s request when it is received, we have concerns about the negative impacts this could have on abuse survivors because the publicity has the potential to re-victimize individuals,” Jerry Topczewski, chief of staff to Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, said in a statement.
World
Vatican approves strengthening safeguarding studies, research
ROME | The Centre for Child Protection at Rome’s Pontifical Gregorian University has been transformed into a Vatican-approved academic institute with its own faculty and ability to award advanced academic degrees. Starting Sept. 1, 2021, the university’s center will become the Institute of Anthropology, offering interdisciplinary studies on human dignity and care and expanding its scope in research, the university said in a press release April 27. The Vatican Congregation for Catholic Education approved the change April 15, allowing the center to broaden its work, develop its own academic faculty and award a licentiate in safeguarding and a doctorate in anthropology, in addition to the current diploma in safeguarding. The university’s rector, Jesuit Father Nuno da Silva Gonçalves, said, “With this decision, our university reiterates and intensifies its commitment to the work of protecting minors and vulnerable people and supporting safe environments which promote respect for human dignity.” The new institute will also “deepen the interdisciplinary dimension of education and research, recognized by all as fundamental to addressing issues surrounding abuse and its prevention,” he noted.
Police seize altar wine, say it’s illegal to import it
QUEBEC CITY | Police have seized large quantities of altar wine in the province of Quebec, creating a situation where buying a bottle is nearly impossible. On April 9, police officers seized sacramental wine from Bertrand, Foucher, Bélanger, Inc. in Montreal, Procure Ecclésiastique, Inc. in Quebec City and Chandelles Tradition MB, Inc. in Saint-Constant. Sandra Dion, spokeswoman for the Quebec City Police Department, said the wine was seized following an investigation. The seizures appear related to laws governing the resale of alcohol within provinces, although some distributors claims they are within the law and have licenses. The altar wine available in Quebec comes from two Californian producers: Mont La Salle Altar Wines and Cribari Premium Altar Wines. However, since the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) -- the provincial liquor board -- does not sell these products, the wines had to be imported from other Canadian provinces. Although that was the practice for many years, police now says it’s illegal. “Officers from the Montreal Police Department showed up with a warrant,” said Alain Denis, general manager at Bertrand, Foucher, Bélanger, Inc., a store specializing in church goods. The warrant mentioned illegal possession and selling of alcohol. Chandelles Tradition MB did not return calls.
Pope calls for prayers after hospital disaster in Baghdad
VATICAN CITY | In the wake of a deadly fire in a Baghdad hospital treating COVID-19 patients and more migrant deaths in the Mediterranean Sea, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the disasters and their families. After reciting the “Regina Coeli” prayer with visitors in St. Peter’s Square April 25, the pope urged those gathered there to join him in prayer. “I confess I am extremely sad over the tragedy that has once again taken place in the Mediterranean,” he said, referring to reports that all of the estimated 130 people on board a rubber dinghy drowned in rough waters. European Union border protection agents alerted Italian, Maltese and Libyan government authorities of a vessel in distress April 21, but it was up to nonprofit rescue groups and three merchant vessels to conduct an active search, ending in finding no survivors April 22. Pope Francis lamented not just the loss of life, but the lack of immediate rescue by government authorities. “They are people. They are human beings who begged for help in vain for two whole days -- help that never arrived,” he said.
Catholics work to feed Brazilians affected by job loss, COVID-19
SÃO PAULO | As unemployment increases and COVID-19 infections surge in the country, Catholic entities in Brazil are ramping up efforts to feed the increasing number of people going hungry. “The pandemic did not only affect those who live on the streets. It has hit even those who have homes,” Father Revislande dos Santos Araújo of Our Lady Consolata Parish in Boa Vista, told Catholic News Service. The priest, who started a social project dubbed Stirring the Pot in 2015 to distribute meals to drug addicts and homeless, now also serves meals and distributes food to Venezuelan refugees camped on the streets and Brazilians who lost their jobs. Back in 2015, the priest cooked and distributed the meals around the neighborhoods of Boa Vista. “In the beginning, 40 meals were made per day, but at the end of the first year, with the help of donations we were distributing 70 meals,” he said. With the arrival of Venezuelans in 2016, he explained, the initiative became a bigger project. “We saw that many did not make it into the shelters and set up camp around the main bus station. They often did not have food to eat, so we extended our Stirring the Pot to help them, too,” he said. “With the pandemic, we offer 1,200 to 1,500 meals per day for those who live on the streets.”