Research with fetal tissue called ‘deeply offensive’
WASHINGTON | The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ pro-life committee April 20 called on the Biden administration to fund research “that does not rely upon body parts taken from innocent children killed through abortion. The bodies of children killed by abortion deserve the same respect as that of any other person,” said Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “Our government has no right to treat innocent abortion victims as a commodity that can be scavenged for body parts to be used in research,” he said. His remarks were a reaction to a notice the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, posted April 16 in the grants area of its website announcing the end of a Trump administration ban on research involving human fetal tissue acquired from elective abortions. In addition, NIH and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will no longer convene the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board. “It is unethical to promote and subsidize research that can lead to legitimizing the violence of abortion,” Archbishop Naumann said in his statement.
USCCB urges Biden to raise cap on refugee admissions
WASHINGTON | The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ migration committee said April 19 he is disappointed that President Joe Biden announced he will not increase the 15,000 cap on the number of refugees who can be resettled in the United States for the current fiscal year. The historically low cap was put in place by the Trump administration last Sept. 30 for fiscal year 2021, which for the federal government began Oct. 1. “The number of refugees who will be welcomed this year is far short of what we can do as a country, and is not an adequate response to the immense resettlement need,” said Washington Auxiliary Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration. “We will work with the administration, state and local officials, and communities, and our colleagues to ensure that every one of the 15,000 refugees reaffirmed as this year’s ceiling are resettled safely and as quickly as possible,” he said, referring to the USCCB’s Migration and Refugee Services, which among other U.S. nongovernmental organizations helps resettle refugees in this country. “We expect the administration to recalibrate and raise this ceiling, as it stated it would do,” Bishop Dorsonville said. “We further encourage the administration to build back the program to more normal and just levels by getting to an admission goal of 125,000.”
FDA criticized for lifting requirement to receive abortion drug
WASHINGTON | The decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s acting commissioner to suspend enforcement of the agency’s in-person prescribing requirement for the abortion drug endangers women’s health and possibly their lives, pro-life leaders said. On April 12, Dr. Janet Woodcock said the FDA will “exercise enforcement discretion” regarding its own requirement for mifepristone as long as President Joe Biden’s declaration of a public health emergency for COVID-19 remains in place. The brand name for mifepristone is Mifeprex. Also called RU-486, it is used to end pregnancies during the first 10 weeks. Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said April 16 it was difficult to see the FDA’s decision “as anything other than callous capitulation to the requests of abortion activists without regard for the health and safety of the women involved. With this decision, not only are women being sold the lie that abortion will solve their problems, but also that chemical abortion is a safe and easy way to go about it,” he said in a statement.
Bishop calls law on Mass attendance ‘draconian’
DUBLIN | The head of the Irish bishops’ conference said the government’s move to criminalize attendance at Mass as part of COVID-19 regulations was a “potential infringement of religious freedom and of constitutional rights. The precise provisions are unclear and at first reading appear to be draconian, going further than the restrictions we have been cooperating with throughout the pandemic to date,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, Northern Ireland. “We shall be seeking legal counsel to advise on several questions concerning the extent of the statutory instrument.” He also said the bishops were seeking “an immediate meeting” with the government “and we request the suspension of this harsh and unclear statutory instrument.” Churches in the Irish Republic have been closed for public worship since Dec. 26, but the government has claimed that this was just a matter of regulation rather than law. However, on April 16, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly signed a new law — known as a statutory instrument — making it a criminal offense.
Pope renews call for debt forgiveness
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis renewed his appeal to the international community to forgive the debt of poor countries whose financial burdens have worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a message sent April 21 to participants at the Ibero-American Summit, the pope said debt forgiveness “is a gesture that will help people to develop and to have access to vaccines, health, education and employment. Such a gesture must be accompanied by the implementation of sound economic policies and good governance that reaches the poorest,” he said. According to its website, the summit brings together representatives of 22 Spanish and Portuguese-speaking countries in order to strengthen “a well-established space for Ibero-American dialogue.” In his message, the pope remembered the victims of the pandemic, which “has struck people of every culture, creed, social and economic level.” The pope said vaccinations “should be considered a ‘universal common good,’” and he encouraged efforts to ensure “an equitable distribution of vaccines, not based on purely economic criteria, but taking into account the needs of all.”
Pontifical charity to build wall around seminary
NAIROBI, Kenya | The pontifical charity Aid to the Church in Need hopes to raise $51,000 to erect a security wall around the major seminary of the Good Shepherd in Nigeria’s Sokoto Diocese. Four philosophy students, among them Michael Nnadi, were kidnapped by people in military uniforms in January 2020. One of the seminarians was freed with serious injuries 10 days after the Jan. 8 attack, and two others were released Feb. 1, but Nnadi was found dead. In late April of that year, Nigerian police arrested three men, part of a 19-man gang that had been working along the 110-mile stretch of road between Kaduna and Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Aid to the Church in Need said it hoped to “instill a sense of safety among the seminarians at the institution who are said to be living in fear following the abduction incident. Ever since then, there has been an atmosphere of insecurity among the seminarians, and many are afraid, the charity said.
Ukrainian bishop grateful for support amid tension
VATICAN CITY | The head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church thanked Pope Francis for voicing concern about the ongoing war in Eastern Ukraine and the increased presence of Russian troops on border. In an interview with Vatican News April 20, Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, major archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, said he wanted to express “profound gratitude for the Holy Father for his prayer and for his support to the suffering people of Ukraine. We are truly grateful to the Holy Father above all for his empathy and his prayer for Ukraine, for our people who are in such sorrow because once again, we are living in a moment of great fear,” he said. After praying the “Regina Coeli” prayer April 18, the pope expressed his “deep concern” about violations of the cease-fire and about increased military activity in the region. “Please, I firmly hope that the increase of tensions may be avoided and, on the contrary, gestures may be made that are capable of promoting mutual trust and fostering reconciliation and peace, so necessary and so desired,” the pope said.
Pope chooses theme for Day for Grandparents
VATICAN CITY | To express the closeness of God and of the church to every older person, Pope Francis has chosen “I am with you always” from the Gospel of Matthew as the theme for the first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. The theme for the celebration July 25 is especially appropriate “in these challenging pandemic times,” said the announcement from the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life. “’I am with you always’ is also a promise of closeness and hope that young and old can mutually share. Not only are grandchildren and young people called upon to be present in the lives of older people, but older people and grandparents also have a mission of evangelization, proclamation and prayer, and of encouraging young people in their faith,” the statement said. Pope Francis announced in late January that he was establishing the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, which is to be celebrated each year on the fourth Sunday of July to coincide with the feast of Sts. Joachim and Anne, Jesus’ grandparents. Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the dicastery, had said the annual event would be “a gift to the whole church” and one that emphasizes the pastoral care of the elderly as “a priority that can no longer be postponed by any Christian community.”