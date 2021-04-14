Nation
Bishop urges unity to find solutions to violence after Knoxville shootings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Bishop Richard F. Stika of Knoxville offered prayers for a teenager who was killed and an injured police officer involved in a school shooting. The bishop also expressed concern in a statement April 12 following the incident for “the series of tragic events” that have resulted in the deaths of four other teens since Jan. 27 who were former or current students at the Knoxville public school as well as concern for mass shootings in several cities nationwide in recent weeks. Such incidents, he said, “demonstrate that violence in our society remains a serious, almost daily occurrence and that it claims victims in many different ways. As a nation, we must commit ourselves to work to turn away from violence and find real solutions that lead us to love, compassion and decency,” Bishop Stika said in a statement released following the death of an Austin-East Magnet High School student. Bishop Stika also pledged to “do what I can to help. Prayers are important, but communities must come together to find positive solutions to this ongoing problem in our country,” he said. Knoxville Police Officer Adam Willson, who was serving as a school resource officer at the school, was recovering from surgery after being shot, officials reported April 13.
Kings Bay Plowshares protester receives prison sentence
CLEVELAND | A Kings Bay Plowshares participant convicted of federal charges stemming from a 2018 protest at a Georgia naval submarine base received a 21-month prison sentence. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered Mark Colville of New Haven, Connecticut, to report to prison within 60 days during a video hearing April 9. Colville previously was in jail for 15 months as he awaited trial and the judge applied his time served to the sentence. Wood also ordered Colville, a member of the Catholic Worker Movement, to pay a share of the $33,503.51 the Navy said it cost to clean and repair the damage caused by the symbolic action against the nuclear weapons believed to be at the base. Colville told the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia in Brunswick during the hearing that he believed his family and the wider community “have a right to live without a nuclear gun on hair-trigger alert held perpetually to our heads.” “That right is ours, both by birth and by law. It is neither granted by courts, nor denied by them,” he said.
Pope accepts resignation of Minnesota bishop
ST. PAUL, Minn. | Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Michael J. Hoeppner, 71, who has headed the Diocese of Crookston, Minnesota, since 2007. The pope also named retired Bishop Richard E. Pates of Des Moines, Iowa, to serve as apostolic administrator of the 14-county diocese in northwestern Minnesota. The changes were announced in Washington April 13 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio. Statements from the Diocese of Crookston and the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis indicated the resignation was requested by Pope Francis and that it “arose from reports that (Bishop Hoeppner) had at times failed to observe applicable norms when presented with allegations of sexual abuse involving clergy of the Diocese of Crookston.” Beginning in 2019, Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis, who is the metropolitan for the province of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, oversaw a lengthy investigation into these reports. The claims of a cover-up, which the bishop repeatedly denied, were reported to the archbishop as prescribed by “Vos Estis Lux Mundi” (“You are the light of the world”), promulgated by the pope in May 2019 to hold bishops accountable for abuse and/or its cover-up.
Court overturns California’s pandemic ban on in-home worship for groups
WASHINGTON | The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in a 5-4 decision that California’s ban on at-home worship for Bible study groups or prayer groups violates the First Amendment’s guarantee of the free exercise of religion. The ruling, issued just before midnight April 9, came in a case brought by a couple of pastors and others in a Bible study group in Santa Clara County, California, against Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials. The court barred enforcement of a restriction set to expire April 15. After the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled in favor of Newsom, the group appealed to the high court, which said in its unsigned ruling the 9th Circuit’s failure to grant an injunction while the plaintiffs appealed its ruling “was erroneous.” Based on the merits of the case, the plaintiffs had shown they were “irreparably harmed by the loss of free exercise rights ‘for even minimal periods of time,’” the ruling said, adding that the state had not shown that “public health would be imperiled” by using less restrictive measures.”
World
Belarus Catholic officials silent, but some Catholics show support quietly
MINSK, Belarus | While church leaders in Belarus appear to be avoiding public issues, Catholics across the country continue to demand the freeing of political prisoners and an end to regime repression. “Bishops and priests are under pressure not to speak out about human rights, and many believe this follows Vatican recommendations,” Kaciaryna Laurynenka, a Catholic theologian and historian, said in an April 11 interview with Catholic News Service. “The previous widespread enthusiasm has given way to a more pessimistic attitude, with fewer expectations of change. But while many clergy and laity are afraid to talk openly, much work is being done to help those in need.” Ihar Baranouski, an online editor with Belarus’ Eastern Catholic community, said more than 350 internationally recognized political prisoners were still incarcerated in Belarus, where 30,000 people had received “administrative punishments” and more than 2,300 faced criminal charges for participating in protests. He added that residents of the capital who showed solidarity with protests still risked “severe repression” -- including the cutting of water supplies to apartment buildings “allegedly for technical reasons. Such brutal repression has certainly affected the mood among Catholics, most of whom realize rapid change can’t be expected. But the possibility of a prayer life in parishes has enabled them to endure these trials in a hopeful Christian way. Many are writing to the imprisoned and offering material support to the families of those fined and convicted, so they don’t feel abandoned and forgotten.”
Italy issues arrest warrant for broker in Vatican property deal
ROME | Italian authorities issued an arrest warrant for Gianluigi Torzi, an Italian broker who served as the middleman in the Vatican’s majority stake purchase of a property in London’s posh Chelsea district. According to court documents, Italy’s finance police requested the warrant after an investigation into Torzi and three associates who are suspected of money laundering, fraud and tax violations, the Reuters news agency reported April 12. Although the charges are related to violations against Italian finance regulations, the charges stemmed from the Vatican’s investigation into Torzi. As of April 13, the warrant had not been served because Torzi is in Britain. The broker’s Italian lawyer vowed to file an appeal against the warrant, Reuters reported. The arrest warrant is the latest chapter in the investigation of the questionable property deal that has been at the center of claims about financial mismanagement at the Vatican.