Nation
In Houston, #RallyNuns may be Astros’ secret weapon
HOUSTON | There might be angels in the outfield, but in the Space City, the Houston Astros have Dominicans in the stands. And in a sea of orange and blue garb, their bright white Dominican habits and black veils stand out. Dubbed the “Rally Nuns,” the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province, a growing congregation of Vietnamese consecrated women religious in Houston, became a viral sensation when they filled the rows of Minute Maid Park for two games of the American League Championship Series in Houston in late October. The Astros won both games, helping them topple the Boston Red Sox to punch their ticket to the World Series. The sisters were set to return for Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves Oct. 26, thanks to Houston legend Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, a Catholic businessman well-known for his charity. Dominican Sister Mary Catherine Do, who previously taught at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Houston and now teaches in Shiner, Texas, threw the first pitch of Game 6 of the ALCS. She joins an elite list of Galveston-Houston Catholics who have taken to the mound, including Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston and his predecessor, retired Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza, as well as a number of Catholic school teachers and superintendents.
Patriarch, cardinal meet at Georgetown University chapel
WASHINGTON | Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople -- the primary spiritual leader of the world’s estimated 300 million Orthodox Christians -- met with Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory Oct. 25 in a chapel at Georgetown University where Orthodox students pray and worship. As a dramatic backdrop to his visit, a new icon was on display at the chapel showing apostles and brothers St. Andrew and St. Peter embracing each other -- reflecting the fraternal ties between the Orthodox and Catholic churches and the friendship and shared work of the patriarch and Pope Francis. Greeting the patriarch at the university’s Copley Crypt Chapel, Cardinal Gregory said: “Your presence here today among us reaffirms our mutual commitment to dialogue and to the work of Christian unity.” Washington’s archbishop said he joined Pope Francis in congratulating Patriarch Bartholomew on the 30th anniversary of his election and he called his visit “a blessing to Georgetown University, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington and to the nation’s capital.” Joined by about two dozen Georgetown students, along with Georgetown’s president, John DeGioia, and Orthodox clerics including Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the patriarch thanked the university for providing a worship space for the Orthodox community there.
Archbishop condemns anti-religious vandalism
DENVER | Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila Oct. 20 condemned a rash of anti-religious vandalism of churches and other buildings in northern Colorado, and prayed “for an end to these attacks and that God’s love will be known by anyone who feels compelled to commit these acts.” The most recent attacks were against George Washington High School in Denver, which was hit with anti-Semitic and “other hateful graffiti,” and the Denver Academy of the Torah, a Jewish K-12 day school, “suffered property destruction,” according to an archdiocesan news release. Both of which are reportedly being investigated as bias-motivated crimes, it said. “As brothers and sisters in faith, I acknowledge our common bonds and desire to be able to worship freely without fear of attack or intimidation in its many forms,” Archbishop Aquila said. “We live in a divided and pluralistic society, but acts of violence and hate are never the answer to our differences. I would also call on our local elected officials to take these acts seriously, to speak out against them, and to encourage all citizens to engage with each other civilly. Finally, we are grateful to the police departments that have responded to these incidents, and to the numerous community members who, regardless of their beliefs, have reached out to our parishes and offered support and help in cleaning up after these attacks.”
World
Sudan bishop says military coup was predictable
NAIROBI, Kenya | The military coup in Sudan that sidetracked the country’s path toward democratic rule was predictable and not unexpected, said the president of the Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference. Bishop Yunan Andali of El Obeid, Sudan, told Catholic News Service hours after the coup began Oct. 25 that he believed recent events indicated it would only be a matter of time before the government takeover by the military. “We are back to zero where we started. I am not surprised or shocked. I was prepared to be disappointed,” Bishop Andali said, citing his experience in the country and highlighting the period in which the military had ruled Sudan for more than 60 years until a popular uprising in 2019 overthrew longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Sudan has experienced weeks of mounting tension between the military and the civilian component of the government. Disagreements flared over the timeline for transition to democracy. Soon after military forces arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials in the transitional government and took them to a military camp outside Khartoum, the capital, demonstrators took to the streets to protest the takeover. At least four people were killed and more than 80 wounded when security forces fired on protesters in Khartoum, the Sudan Doctors’ Committee reported.
Pope: End to forcing migrants to unsafe countries
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis denounced the “inhuman violence” waged against migrants, refugees and other displaced peoples in Libya, and called for an end to sending people back to unsafe countries. “Once again, I call on the international community to keep its promises to seek common, concrete and lasting solutions for the management of migratory flows in Libya and throughout the Mediterranean,” he said after praying the Angelus with visitors in St. Peter’s Square Oct. 24. “We must put an end to the return of migrants to unsafe countries and give priority to saving lives at sea, with rescue devices and predictable disembarkation, guaranteeing them decent living conditions, alternatives to detention, regular migration routes and access to asylum procedures,” he said. The pope said that when people are turned away and forced back to Libya, they face real suffering because “there are real lagers there.” The U.N. Refugee Agency, the UNHCR, recently called on the Libyan government to address the “dire situation” of asylum-seekers and refugees with a humane plan that respects their rights.
