"The mother of Angel Grace," Lobaina said, "how can we put into words -- alone and terrified? I can't imagine it. What if she didn't abandon the baby? What if it was taken from her? We don't know. I wish she knew about us: that we would not judge her, that we do not charge for any of our services, and (that we) help as many women (as) humanly possible -- with the help of God, of course."
Following the passage of the Florida Safe Haven Law in 2000, Nick Silverio established the Gloria M. Silverio Foundation A Safe Haven for Newborns in memory of his wife, Gloria. It’s a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
"A Safe Haven for Newborns is dedicated to reaching pregnant girls and mothers before they reach the crisis stage," Silverio said. "We believed from the beginning that if we saved only one life, it would be worthwhile."
Based in Miami, the organization serves all 67 Florida counties and partners with Florida fire chiefs, police, emergency medical services, hospitals, schools and several other agencies to eradicate the potential for infant abandonment and help mothers in crisis. A 24/7 confidential and multilingual help line assists new mothers seeking the Safe Haven option, as well as pregnant mothers and mothers in any kind of crisis.
The organization has assisted more than 6,000 mothers in need and 368 Safe Haven babies and their forever families.
"My job is listening and not judging," Lobaina told OSV News. "Every case is completely different. I listen and try to understand and then find the ways to help. The cases vary a lot: single moms, first-time moms, moms pregnant with children, some are homeless; some are abused, others are married but their husbands are in jail; many times their families are not able to help. It breaks my heart.
"We want to give them everything, but we cannot. We have a database of resources, and with guidance, we get them the help they need. There is no charge for any of our services."
The organization exists solely on donations and the list of services is comprehensive: referrals to counseling, parenting; placement at shelters, maternity homes, temporary housing; help for abuse issues, suicide calls, health related issues; providing baby items, connection to Medicaid or confidentially placing the newborn at a designated Safe Haven facility.
"We give the moms the time and the safety to decide if they want to keep their baby -- that is the most beautiful thing that can happen," Lobaino continued. "Safe Haven babies are beautiful children, but there is also what they went through. God was able to guide them through that.
"As they become adults, they are able to understand the love and strength their mother had to be able to give them life, the pain she felt because she couldn't take care of them, and the trust she had that her child would be taken care of," she said. "I don't think words can express it in the scope of a lifetime."
For more information, visit the website: www.asafehavenfornewborns.com. The 24/7 confidential and multilingual hotline: National: 1-844-767-2229; Florida: 1-877-767-2229.
