Our Father

Question: The four letters I.N.R.I., inscribed at the top of the Cross used to crucify Christ, represent the words "Iesus Nazarenus Rex Iudaeorum" in Latin. What do these Latin words mean in English?
Answer: "Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews".
The teachers at this Catholic high school see their students rising to the occasion as they operate in an in-person/virtual hybrid model, not only as learners, but as humans with Christian values.