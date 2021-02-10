My Sisters and Brothers in Christ,
In our Scripture readings for the sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time, we are awestruck by the faith expressed by the leper. During Jesus’ public ministry, anyone with leprosy was an outcast. A person with leprosy was enslaved to the disease: could not live among the people; could not drink out of the same well; and was left alone without the grace of human touch. We are stunned at the leper’s courage to disregard all restrictions and make a humble appeal of Jesus, “make me clean!”
Then, we are overtaken by Jesus’ touch. The wonder of this touch is manifold. Jesus touches this person who was considered untouchable. Jesus cures the leper’s wounds of the body, heart and soul.
How many of you have known the beauty of acceptance? The grace of that acceptance is pure gift. We are changed in that moment, as was the leper. How could the leper contain his joy at his healing? He must go and proclaim the Good News. The leper takes the gift from Jesus and returns his healing to the glory of God.
You and I are touched by the ministries supported by Our Catholic Appeal. Our Catholic Appeal allows us to see beyond our differences that we, like the leper, have faith to see the beauty that God has given all of us, and that we nurture and magnify what we have received to God’s glory. This faith is the force that allows us to break every convention and seek the encounter with Jesus. The ministries supported by Our Catholic Appeal treats our wounds and guides us on the path of holiness seeking after the heart of the Lord.
Your faith offers the ministries supported by Our Catholic Appeal to the glory of God. The pandemic certainly emphasized the many wounds of this earth, more than the disease itself, and the divisions among us. You tender God’s extreme touch as you follow Jesus who leads us in our daily living to the glory of God.
May the ministries supported by Our Catholic Appeal be an outpouring of the prayer, “Lord, if you will, you can make me clean!”