Summer camp is calling all superheroes
WINTER PARK | San Pedro Spiritual Development Center’s summer camp 2021 registration is now open. Themed Superhero Training, “campers will discover how to use their unique gifts and talents as superpowers, trust in the armor of God for protection, and rely on the Holy Spirit as their sidekick,” according to camp director Lisa Karpinski. “By the end of the week, participants will have knowledge and tools to defeat the ultimate villain, sin.”
For pricing, dates and information, visit www.sanpedrocenter/summer-camp. Camp dates run June 6 through July 23.
Sweeney joins international council board
ORLANDO | The International Catholic Stewardship Council elected Marta Sweeney, vice president and chief community services officer of The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida, to its board of directors. The council is an international organization committed to Christian stewardship as a way of life to strengthen local communities. It shares resources, best practices, and hosts an annual conference promoting philanthropy throughout the Catholic Church.
Sweeney will represent Region 14, which encompasses Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. “It is an honor to serve on this board of directors,” Sweeney said. “I have been a member of ICSC for many years and have participated in many events with them. The organization is an excellent source of stewardship education throughout the world.”
For the past eight years, The Catholic Foundation took first place in the “Total Foundation Effort” category and “Total Planned Giving Effort.” It received first place for its “Annual Appeal Video” three years running. Sweeney forms part of a monthly group of leaders meeting during the COVID pandemic to share ideas and support fellow U.S. dioceses.
As a member of the board, which includes clergy and lay leaders, Sweeney is providing the council with organizational guidance and oversight, and is a member of the Conference Planning Committee that is currently organizing the annual conference this September in Orlando.