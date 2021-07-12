Please pray for the repose of the soul of Vincenzo "Jimmy" Viviano, father of Father Charles Viviano of the Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish in Orlando. Mr. Viviano, 88, born in Sicily, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away July 6, 2021, at home. Condolences for the family may be shared here.
