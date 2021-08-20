Originally from Ireland, Fr. McCormick served in the Diocese of Orlando for 33 years, first as associate pastor of St. James Cathedral, in 1983 and the last 15 years as rector, from 2001 - 2016. He also served as pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Kissimmee and oversaw the establishment of its school.
Fr. McCormick took great pride in the Altar Server Ministry at St. James Cathedral; he often called his Altar Servers the “Knights of the Altar”. Fr. McCormick’s greatest legacy is that “he was a people’s priest”. He was always there for his flock. He would drop whatever he was doing to help someone in need. He traveled to those in need in Haiti, Central America, and locally. Having a brother with Down Syndrome in Ireland, Fr. McCormick was one of the earliest supporters of Bishop Grady Villas. In 2004, he received the Bishop Grady Villas Lifetime Legacy Award for his advocacy on behalf of children and adults with disabilities.
Fr. McCormick died on September 19, 2016 only 6 days after his retirement announcement and is buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery at San Pedro Spiritual Center.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
