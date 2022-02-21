St. Augustine | Sister Margaret Jeanne Keller, SSJ, 85, died on Feb. 14, 2022. Born in Miami on Jan. 27, 1937, she was a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph for 67 years, serving throughout Florida primarily in education, administration, spiritual direction, and retreat work. Wake services were on Feb. 15 in the Motherhouse chapel of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Funeral services were on Feb. 16 at the SSJ Motherhouse. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sisters of St. Joseph, P.O. Box 3506, St. Augustine, FL 32085.
Named Agnes Ann by her parents Margaret and Victor Keller, Sister Margaret Jeanne attended St. Mary’s School and Notre Dame Academy in Miami, both of which were staffed by the Sisters of St. Joseph. She spent 25 years in education, including 10 years as principal of St. Stephen School in Miramar. She served eight years as administrator of Lourdes Hall in St. Augustine, the congregation’s convent for Sisters who need medical assistance. She spent 10 years in the Diocese of Palm Beach where she served at St. Edward Parish and as Episcopal Delegate for Religious. In 2012 she returned to St. Augustine where she continued to minister as a member of the administration team at Our Lady of Lourdes Convent until 2018 when she retired. In retirement she continued to do spiritual direction and occasional retreats.
The Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine, the only congregation of Catholic apostolic women religious headquartered in Northeast Florida, have served the people of Florida continuously since 1866. Their mission is to foster unity and reconciliation in service of the Dear Neighbor. They currently serve in St. Augustine, Miami, and Jacksonville in a variety of ministries.
