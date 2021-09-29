Rev. Raymond O'Leary - October 9, 2019

Reverend Raymond J. O'Leary, age 86, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Raymond was born January 26, 1933, in Australia.
Rev. Ray was ordained on June 30, 1962, in Brisbane, Australia. In 1984, Father Ray was loaned to the Diocese of Orlando; his first assignment was St. Joseph Church in Lakeland. He was assigned to Our Lady of Hope Parish on June 30, 1989. He retired from Our Lady of Hope on July 1, 2008, where he continued to serve as Pastor Emeritus.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
