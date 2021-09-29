The Rev. Philip J. Stegeman was born in Quincy, Ill., and moved to Leesburg from Dunnellon in 1983. He was pastor of St. Paul's Catholic Church for five years.
He was the pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon for eight years. He was a priest at St. Peter Catholic Church, DeLand.
He was ordained in May 1969, one of the first four priests ordained in the Diocese of Orlando.
He graduated from the University of St. Mary of the Lake, Mundelein, Ill., and the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. He attended St. Benedict College, and the Gregorian Institute in Rome.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5644 Leesburg. He was the deanery chaplain for the Catholic Council of Women.
Stegeman was instrumental in building St. Timothy Catholic Mission in Lady Lake. Masses were celebrated at Orange Blossom Gardens clubhouse until the $800,000 church was completed in April. Stegeman was serving as leader of the mission until it becomes a parish in about two years.
"He enables persons to use their gifts. He was very truthful and honest with people, never demanding. He built a sense of belonging for the community," said Deacon William Gallagher of St. Paul's.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
