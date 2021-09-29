Born in Dublin, Ireland, Reverend Patrick O'Reilly was ordained on February 7, 1953 at The Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. He served the church in Cape Palmas, Liberia, W. Africa 1954-1957; Associate Pastor, Tucson, AZ 1957-1962; Society for the Propagation of Faith, African Missions, Tenafly, NJ 1962-1964 and Chicago 1964-1966; Associate Pastor Ascension in Melbourne 1966-1969; Associate Pastor Good Shepherd in Orlando 1969-1970; Pastor, St. Thomas in Bartow 1971-1973; and Pastor St. Joseph in Palm Bay 1973-1977.
Father O'Reilly was buried in Ireland.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
Rev. Patrick O’Reilly
