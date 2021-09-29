At the funeral Mass Oct. 7 (1978) for Father Neil A. Sager, Bishop Thomas J. Grady told the people of Good Shepherd Parish that "it was as if for ten months your pastor shared one Eucharist with you: The long, slow liturgy of his dying; his sacrifice and your sacrifice united with the sacrifice of Christ."
Father Sager, 50, died of cancer on Oct. 4. He was buried in a Hollywood, Fla. cemetery.
Bishop Grady and Bishop Paul Tanner of St. Augustine were joined at the altar by Father Thomas R. Gross, Msgr. Irvine Nugent and Msgr. Harold Jordan. More than 100 other priests from all Florida dioceses concelebrated. Organ and brass accompaniments of the choir rang out in the building with spirited music of the Mass and congregational singing. Father Robert Brown was cantor.
Bishop Grady presided at a wake in Good Shepherd Church the night before the funeral Mass. Msgr. Nugent was the homilist.
He said that Father Sager had served in many and varied positions and that he had served well. Msgr. Nugent spoke of Father Sager's strength and determination and of a sharp wit that saw humor in discouraging situations.
Msgr. Nugent expressed sympathy to the family and also to Father Gross who had cared for Father Sager and provided an example to all of what is entailed in "true priestly devotion."
Bishop Grady expressed sympathy and thanks to Father Gross for his attentiveness to Father Sager in his last illness. Noting that both priests had shared many experiences in their nearly 25-year ministry together, Bishop Grady said that Father Gross was with Father Sager when he went to St. Louis for surgery, and spent countless hours with him at Mercy and Orange Memorial Hospitals in the succeeding months, during treatment with chemotherapy.
Last February, just before Father Sager underwent surgery, he wrote a letter to Father Gross, which Father Gross shared with the bishop. In the letter, Father Sager thanked Father Gross for his friendship, priest to priest, "sealed in the love of God and devotion to the Church." He spoke of the need and value of priests helping one another. The letter ended, "If God calls me home tomorrow, I'll look forward to our reunion and I'll pray that his grace fill the void of loneliness."
The bishop said Father Gross' care for his brother priest was an inspiration to all priests to be of service and to help each other.
The bishop also thanked others who served Father Sager in his illness, including Father Gross' mother, Mary Emma Gross of Hollywood, who, the bishop said, "was like a mother to Father Sager;" Sister Ida Agnes Albert, SSJ, "who nursed him so faithfully," Art Harris and the nurses and staff of Florida Manor.
Bishop Grady expressed his admiration for the people of Good Shepherd Parish, saying that he had never received a word of complaint from them about Father Sager's illness. He told them they encouraged the sick priest by being people of faith willing to share in his sacrifice.
The life of Father Sager, he said, illumines the meaning of a priest's vocation. It is not just something static. It is a choice a man, makes every day. When Christ said, 'Follow me,' to Peter and Thomas and John, they had no idea of Calvary or Easter, or Pentecost or of the part they would have in founding a worldwide Church, They. had to say 'yes' day by day."
Bishop Grady said Father Sager's "true and final vocation emerged in his illness." It was rooted, the bishop said, in the poor health the priest suffered so many years. "He had more love to give than he knew how to communicate," Bishop Grady said, speaking of the priest's compassion for the sick and elderly.
Father Sager, he said, became the driving force behind the purchase of Florida Manor, the erection of Msgr. Bishop Manor, the pension plans of the diocese and, with Msgr. Terence Farrelly, he shared an interest in hospitals. Besides the programs for the elderly, he inspired an addition to care for sick priests at Florida Manor in a project, the bishop said, "he knew he would never live to see."
Noting that illness sometimes limited the man's talents, and that he did admit fear of the death that was coming, the bishop said he continued to say "yes" to his vocation and was anxious to remain a pastor and to be buried as he had lived, in his priest's vestments.
Bishop Grady concluded: "He has left with us the memory of a man dedicated to the priesthood who learned compassion and had the courage to walk the last mile with the crucified Christ. As he asked, we will indeed think kindly of him."
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.